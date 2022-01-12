If at first you don’t succeed, try again — at the same asking price.

NBCUniversal chairman Stephen Burke has re-listed his Lincoln Square co-op with Compass for $18.9 million.

The executive tried to sell the luxury unit at 41 Central Park West last April with Compass and Douglas Elliman, asking $18.9 million. With apparently no buyers in sight, Compass delisted the property in October, according to Streeteasy, while Douglas Elliman hung on.

Now, Compass is re-entering the arena by listing the unit again at the same asking price.

Architects Fairfax & Sammons renovated the unit while AD 100 Alex Papachristidis Interiors handled the interior design, though it is unclear when these renovations were made. Compass’ Kyle Blackmon, who now has the listing, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The building’s original architect, Henry Wilkinson, designed Burke’s unit as his residence, according to the apartment’s Streeteasy listing.

Douglas Elliman’s Patricia Isen shares the listing.

The home has 5,600 square feet of interior space and features stained glass windows in the library, hand painted Japanese wallpaper in the hallways and custom tiles around each of the six wood burning fireplaces. It has six bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and a 73-foot long private terrace.

The unit is in Harperley Hall, a 94-unit building which previously housed stars like Madonna, actor Sean Penn and more recently, Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston, who purchased a co-op in September 2021 for $5.6 million.

With such well-known names comes tight security at the 12-story building, which features a 24/7 gatehouse. Other amenities include a common roof garden with views of Central Park, a fitness center and laundry room.