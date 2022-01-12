Open Menu

Texas capital tumbles from top slot among hot housing markets

Austin loses top spot in home sales predictions

National /
Jan.January 12, 2022 03:32 PM
By Cindy Widner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Austin, Texas (iStock)

Austin, Texas (iStock)

Austin’s hot housing market, which topped a national ranking last year, may be about to cool – and then some.

The Texas capital, ranked No. 1 by Zillow among U.S. markets last year, plunged to No. 10 in the real estate site’s predictions for 2022. The main reason: Austin’s market got so expensive that fewer people can afford to live there.

Prices have been rising for years as home builders failed to keep up with the city’s rapid growth. Then the pandemic hit and the market went into overdrive: Inventory dropped and the new normal meant buyers had to pay tens of thousands over asking prices. While finding affordable homes in Austin has long been a challenge, the past two years have put the task out of reach for many.

It’s a big change from Zillow’s predictions in last year’s list, when it said the top five metropolitan areas were all relatively affordable compared with “expensive coastal areas that have led home appreciation ranks in recent years, providing relative value for those looking to take advantage of low mortgage rates to buy their first home or move up in the market.”

The Sun Belt dominates Zillow’s 2022 list. Tampa leads, and the top 10 are all cities in the south or southwest. Austin shares most of the traits attributed to their rise—some of which are also what put the Texas capital ahead of others in recent years.

They include strong forecasted home value growth, economic fundamentals including high job growth, fast-moving inventory, plentiful potential buyers – and, of course, sunny weather. Another factor was the relatively low impact of rising mortgage interest rates or a slowing stock market.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Housing MarketResidential Real Estatezillow

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff is stepping down as his co-founder takes over
    Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff is stepping down as his co-founder takes over
    Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff is stepping down as his co-founder takes over
    Placeholder image
    Zillow to pay $50M for StreetEasy
    Zillow to pay $50M for StreetEasy
    1 Central Park West and Andrew Napolitano with Donald Trump (Trump Org, Getty, iStock)
    Judge Andrew Napolitano ditches Trump condo after Fox News ouster
    Judge Andrew Napolitano ditches Trump condo after Fox News ouster
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Owning is more affordable than renting, even amid rising home prices
    Owning is more affordable than renting, even amid rising home prices
    1009-1011 South Congress Avenue and Turnbridge's Andrew Joblon (Music Lane ATX, LinkedIn)
    Exclusive: Turnbridge Equities closes $500M Texas recap deal
    Exclusive: Turnbridge Equities closes $500M Texas recap deal
    Alex Rodriguez - businessman, philanthropist and former professional baseball player - in front of the Beresford (Getty Images, Wikipedia/David Shankbone, Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    A-Rod’s $10M co-op deal approved after “tantrum”
    A-Rod’s $10M co-op deal approved after “tantrum”
    RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos (Facebook, iStock)
    RE/MAX Holdings CEO Adam Contos steps down
    RE/MAX Holdings CEO Adam Contos steps down
    A. Bradley Nelson, chief marketing officer, Sotheby's International Realty (Sotheby's International, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Hybrid work, crypto and inflation poised to stoke 2022 luxury market
    Hybrid work, crypto and inflation poised to stoke 2022 luxury market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.