Open Menu

These boots are made for lending

Texas brand raises $56M to expand retail stores

National /
Jan.January 13, 2022 02:33 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1333 South Congress Avenue in Austin, Texas and Tecovas CEO Paul Hedrick (Google Maps, Twitter)

1333 South Congress Avenue in Austin, Texas and Tecovas CEO Paul Hedrick (Google Maps, Twitter)

A Texas cowboy-boot maker is betting its stores will walk all over US retail.

Austin-based company Tecovas raised $56 million to expand its brand, the Austin American-Statesman reported. Much of that expansion will involve investing in retail stores across the country.

Venture capital firm Elephant, founded by Warby Parker co-founder Andy Hunt, led the investment. Access Capital, Seamless Capital and Kemmons Wilson Companies were also part of the deal.

Tecovas founder and CEO Paul Hedrick said that the company had $100 million in revenue and turned a profit last year. Tecovas has raised a total of $120 million to date.

The company was founded in 2015 and initially sold its handmade boots only online. It opened its first store, at 1333 South Congress Avenue in Austin, in 2019. Not unlike Warby Parker, Tecovas offers retail outlets for buyers to try on its wares, get customer service and otherwise experience its brand. Purchases are still made online.

Tecovas now operates 19 stores in 10 states and will open its 20th location in northern Virginia Friday. In the fourth quarter of 2021, it sold its one millionth pair of cowboy boots.

The boots are designed in Austin and made in Leon, Mexico, by artisans using a 200-step process and custom tanned leathers.

While the company still makes 60 percent of its revenue online, Hedrick said he is counting on growing sales from new stores. The company will use the new funding to open five to seven stores in 2022. ​​It will also expand its line with other styles of footwear, apparel and accessories.

The company will move its corporate headquarters from its South Congress site to a 23,000-square-foot space in the WeWork building at 801 Barton Springs Road. Its flagship store on South Congress will remain open.

Tecovas is also betting, a little, on office space in 2022. The company has 90 corporate employees and 400 employees in retail and other roles. This year, It aims to increase the number of employees working at its headquarters to 140. Those employees work in areas such as product development, operations, marketing, finance, law, accounting and human relations.

[AAS] — Cindy Widner

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateOffice LeasingRetail Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Renderings of 80 South Street (Oceanwide Holdings, iStock)
    Chinese developer defaults on $175M loan for languishing Manhattan supertall site
    Chinese developer defaults on $175M loan for languishing Manhattan supertall site
    Regent Properties buys Texas office building for $174M
    Regent Properties buys Texas office building for $174M
    Regent Properties buys Texas office building for $174M
    Noel Quinn, chief executive, HSBC Group; renderings of 66 Hudson Blvd (HSBC, Tishman Speyer)
    HSBC eyeing move to Tishman Speyer’s Spiral
    HSBC eyeing move to Tishman Speyer’s Spiral
    IBM, Franklin Templeton eyeing SL Green’s One Madison
    IBM, Franklin Templeton eyeing SL Green’s One Madison
    IBM, Franklin Templeton eyeing SL Green’s One Madison
    Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation's Ben Ashkenazy; Clipper Equity’s David Bistricer; Fetner's Hal Fetner; L+M Development Partners's Ron Moelis (Google Maps, Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation, Fetner, Clipper Equity, L+M Development Partners)
    Everything must go: I-sales skyrocket in year-end blowout
    Everything must go: I-sales skyrocket in year-end blowout
    Banyan Residential founder Benjamin E. Brosseau & suburbs of Pflugerville, Texas (iStock, Banyan Residential)
    Build-to-rent takes off in Texas
    Build-to-rent takes off in Texas
    Jeff Sutton of Wharton Properties in front of 529 Broadway (Wharton Properties, LoopNet, iStock)
    Sutton’s lender selling $195M loan at 529 Broadway
    Sutton’s lender selling $195M loan at 529 Broadway
    Ben Hakimian and Naveen Shah of Navika Capital Group (Navika Group of Companies, LoopNet, iStock, KSU)
    Hakimian sells hotel at 75 Wall Street
    Hakimian sells hotel at 75 Wall Street
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.