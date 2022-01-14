Open Menu

Google buying London office for $1B

Tech giant previously set pandemic record with NY office purchase

National /
Jan.January 14, 2022 11:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer, Alphabet in front of 1 St Giles High St, London WC2H 8AG, United Kingdom (Getty Images, Wikimedia Commons/Prioryman)

Hey Google, who’s the biggest believer in the future of office space?

The tech company’s recent purchases would likely earn it the first result. The Wall Street Journal reported the company is planning to spend $1 billion on Central Saint Giles, a London office property near the British Museum it was already using.

The property sits about a mile and a half from where Alphabet, Google’s parent company, is constructing a headquarters next to King’s Cross train station.

(Source: Central Saint Giles)

(Source: Central Saint Giles)

Google employs 6,400 people in the United Kingdom, according to the Journal. In the coming years, the company will be able to employ 10,000 people in the country.

Google’s London purchase comes nearly five months after a stateside deal made waves in the American office market. The company announced in September it was purchasing its offices at 550 Washington Street — which the company was already leasing — for $2.1 billion, marking the biggest office sale in the United States since the onset of the pandemic.

The purchase of St. John’s Terminal from Oxford Properties is slated to take place in the first quarter of 2022.

Read more

Alphabet previously announced a plan to have about 20 percent of employees in the United States work from home permanently. But the company’s recent big-ticket investments in office real estate suggest its faith that the future will have at least a partial need for offices.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has positioned Google to adopt a hybrid work situation, where employees would come into the office three times a week. The company expected to bring employees back to the office on a regular basis this week, but was forced to scuttle those plans due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

As it stands, the company doesn’t have a definitive return-to-office plan in the works, only vowing to wait until later in the year to reassess the situation, according to the Journal. Meanwhile, it continues to encourage employees to voluntarily go into the office where conditions allow.

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstategoogleLondonoffice marketUnited Kingdom

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Ben Conry and Blair Chenault, co-founders, Flashtract (Flashtract, iStock)
    Construction payments startup Flashtract closes $15M Series A
    Construction payments startup Flashtract closes $15M Series A
    9811 Copper Creek Drive, Austin with Tides Equities’ Sean Kia and Ryan Andrade (Tides Equities, Google Maps)
    Tides Equities snags another Texas multifamily property
    Tides Equities snags another Texas multifamily property
    RXR chief executive Scott Rechler and 5 Times Square (Getty Images, 5timessquare.com)
    RXR seeking $1.5B refi for Times Square office tower
    RXR seeking $1.5B refi for Times Square office tower
    Renderings of 80 South Street (Oceanwide Holdings, iStock)
    Chinese developer defaults on $175M loan for languishing Manhattan supertall site
    Chinese developer defaults on $175M loan for languishing Manhattan supertall site
    1333 South Congress Avenue in Austin, Texas and Tecovas CEO Paul Hedrick (Google Maps, Twitter)
    These boots are made for lending
    These boots are made for lending
    Regent Properties buys Texas office building for $174M
    Regent Properties buys Texas office building for $174M
    Regent Properties buys Texas office building for $174M
    Noel Quinn, chief executive, HSBC Group; renderings of 66 Hudson Blvd (HSBC, Tishman Speyer)
    HSBC eyeing move to Tishman Speyer’s Spiral
    HSBC eyeing move to Tishman Speyer’s Spiral
    IBM, Franklin Templeton eyeing SL Green’s One Madison
    IBM, Franklin Templeton eyeing SL Green’s One Madison
    IBM, Franklin Templeton eyeing SL Green’s One Madison
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.