Open Menu

Omni NY inks indoor playground chain to 33K sf lease in Jamaica

Children’s entertainment center joins Aldi, Taco Bell as tenants at 23-story mixed-use development

New York /
Jan.January 14, 2022 04:46 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Omni NY's  Maurice "Mo" Vaughn and 92-23 168th Street in Jamaica (Omni, Google Maps)

Omni NY’s  Maurice “Mo” Vaughn and 92-23 168th Street in Jamaica (Omni, Google Maps)

Kidz Klub is coming to Queens.

The children’s indoor playground chain signed a lease for 32,500 square feet at Omni New York’s recently completed mixed-use development known as Archer Green at 92-23 168th Street in Jamaica.

Kidz Klub, which currently has three locations in Connecticut malls, will pay $25 per square foot on its 20-year lease.

“Their intent is to really expand their footprint in this area,” said Greg Parassio, managing partner at Booth Capital, who represented both Omni and Kidz Klub in the deal. “They thought that the Jamaica Ave retail corridor offered them an ideal location to plant their New York flagship.”

Kidz Klub is taking over nearly half of the approximately 70,000 square feet of retail space at the development, joining an 18,000-square-foot Aldi supermarket and a 2,500-square-foot Taco Bell. The 400,000 square feet of residential space above includes 387 apartments, all of which are designated as affordable.

“We primarily leased this [project] through the depths of the pandemic,” Parassio said. “But the groups that we were targeting were relatively recession proof [and] pandemic proof.”

The development officially opened in December. In addition to retail and residential space, it includes a parking garage designed to accommodate 130 vehicles and a 16,000-square-foot community center. The project broke ground in October 2018 after Omni received a $170 million debt package from the city’s Economic Development Corporation.

Located on what was once an underutilized parking garage managed by the New York Police Department, Archer Green is the first major project completed under the Jamaica NOW Action Plan, a $153 million initiative which aims to revitalize the neighborhood through strategic investments.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    jamaicaQueensRetail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (iStock)
    Rents in Manhattan and Queens recover while Brooklyn lags behind
    Rents in Manhattan and Queens recover while Brooklyn lags behind
    400 West 219th Street (Google Maps)
    These were Manhattan’s largest retail leases of 2021
    These were Manhattan’s largest retail leases of 2021
    (iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Jobs in warehousing and storage above pre-pandemic levels; hospitality showing strong recovery
    Jobs in warehousing and storage above pre-pandemic levels; hospitality showing strong recovery
    The average business in a low-income community received about $276,000, compared to more than $590,000 for those elsewhere. (iStock)
    Federal relief favored restaurants in wealthy areas: study
    Federal relief favored restaurants in wealthy areas: study
    15 MetroTech Center (Brookfield Properties)
    Tepid top 11: Weak 2021 for Brooklyn and Queens office leasing
    Tepid top 11: Weak 2021 for Brooklyn and Queens office leasing
    Parking lot at the Wood Village Walmart in Oregon. (Google)
    No Parking: Report says big box retail seeking less space for cars
    No Parking: Report says big box retail seeking less space for cars
    What to do with a closed Kmart? How about a restaurant?
    What to do with a closed Kmart? How about a restaurant?
    What to do with a closed Kmart? How about a restaurant?
    Luxury clothing company signs at Reuben Brothers’ 769 Madison Ave.
    Luxury clothing company signs at Reuben Brothers’ 769 Madison Ave.
    Luxury clothing company signs at Reuben Brothers’ 769 Madison Ave.
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.