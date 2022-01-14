Open Menu

Tides Equities snags another Texas multifamily property

Austin apartment complex sold for north of $100M AUTHOR: Cindy Widner

National /
Jan.January 14, 2022 10:01 AM
By Cindy Widner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

9811 Copper Creek Drive, Austin with Tides Equities’ Sean Kia and Ryan Andrade (Tides Equities, Google Maps)

Tides Equities, moving ahead with a push into Texas, picked up its second multifamily complex in Austin.

The Los Angeles investment firm bought the 636-unit Hendrix apartment complex at 9811 Copper Creek Drive on Friday, paying Fortress Investment more than $100 million, according to a person familiar with the deal, speaking anonymously because prices aren’t publicly available in Texas. Tides worked with another company on the deal, which was financed with a combination of cash and a debt-fund execution loan, the person said.

The company paid $43 million for Tides on South Lamar, at 3622 Menchaca Road, in October, and plans to spend about $5 million renovating the 217-unit complex. The purchases build on the $1.5 billion that Tides spent last year in Dallas for 28 properties with 8,790 units. Tides cofounder Sean Kia has said the multifamily market in the Texas capital is tougher.

“We love Austin and are trying to break in,” he said. “It’s just harder. Not as much trades in Austin. Austin real estate is definitely more expensive than Dallas.”

The Hendrix complex will be rebranded as Tides at Copper Creek. Tides specializes in renovating older multifamily residential complexes, upgrading and branding them in the process, and repositioning them as properties aimed at a middle-income market. Improvements include a number of identical elements—upgraded fixtures and finishes, slatted wooden fences and trim, white exterior walls, bocce and sport courts and other common amenities—that make them recognizable as Tides properties.

The company plans to spend about $13 million renovating Tides at Copper Creek. The 557,786-square-foot complex is on more than acres. It has 636 units ranging from studios to three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartments, averaging 877 square feet.

The company has been expanding a multifamily portfolio across the western and southwestern United States as well. Last year, it completed 77 transactions for more than $4.3 billion and 21,000 units in across those markets, with $1.2 billion dollars of acquisitions in Phoenix and $650 million of acquisitions in Las Vegas.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateMultifamily DevelopmentResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Liz Nunan, ceo, Houlihan Lawrence (Houlihan Lawrence, iStock)
    Lower Hudson Valley notched home sale growth in 2021
    Lower Hudson Valley notched home sale growth in 2021
     Winzone Realty's Ben Pan and Keller Williams' Marc King (Winzone Realty, KW)
    These are Queens’ top brokerages by agent headcount
    These are Queens’ top brokerages by agent headcount
    Renderings of 80 South Street (Oceanwide Holdings, iStock)
    Chinese developer defaults on $175M loan for languishing Manhattan supertall site
    Chinese developer defaults on $175M loan for languishing Manhattan supertall site
    1333 South Congress Avenue in Austin, Texas and Tecovas CEO Paul Hedrick (Google Maps, Twitter)
    These boots are made for lending
    These boots are made for lending
    Regent Properties buys Texas office building for $174M
    Regent Properties buys Texas office building for $174M
    Regent Properties buys Texas office building for $174M
    Noel Quinn, chief executive, HSBC Group; renderings of 66 Hudson Blvd (HSBC, Tishman Speyer)
    HSBC eyeing move to Tishman Speyer’s Spiral
    HSBC eyeing move to Tishman Speyer’s Spiral
    333 East 181st Street in the Bronx (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Bronx fire survivors file lawsuit against apartment landlords
    Bronx fire survivors file lawsuit against apartment landlords
    From left: 200 Amsterdam, Extell's Gary Barnett with Central Park Tower and 130 William Street 
    These buildings were the best-selling new developments of 2021
    These buildings were the best-selling new developments of 2021
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.