Freddie Krueger’s infamous hunting ground has been sold.

The Los Angeles home that was the set for 1984’s “A Nightmare on Elm Street” sold for $2.98 million earlier this month, CNN reported, citing Realtor.com. The Dutch Colonial home at 1428 North Genesee Avenue in West Hollywood, was listed for $3.25 million last fall.

Lorene Scafaria, the director of “Hustlers” and the girlfriend of comedian and director Bo Burnham, sold the property after buying it for $2.1 million in 2013. In a nod to the property’s past, bids were due by midnight on Halloween The house was then re-listed for $2.99 million.

Its link to Freddie Krueger may have boosted the price. According to Realtor.com, the final price tag was almost 100 percent more than nearby homes.

Built in 1919, the three-bedroom, 2,700-square-foot home includes a pool and a covered patio. It was renovated in the mid-2000s to make the home “brighter, whiter and airier than the famous movie monster would’ve liked,” according to the listing.

The front door, once as red as the blood of Krueger’s victims, is now plain black. The property also includes a detached guest house that Burnham used last year to film his Netflix special, “Inside.”

Real-life horror homes have had less success with homebuyers. The Amityville Horror home on Long Island that inspired years of Hollywood entertainment, where Ronald DeFeo Jr. shot and killed his parents and four siblings in 1974, was listed for $850,000 in June 2016 and sold less than a year later for $605,000, according to the New York Post.

That home at 108 Ocean Avenue, had its address changed to 108, the Post said. George and Kathy Lutz bought it a year after the slayings and fled after a month after reporting paranormal goings-on that inspired a book and movie. Their claims came into question in the years that followed, and later owners didn’t report anything unusual at the home.

[CNN] — Isabella Farr