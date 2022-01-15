Open Menu

Catskills resorts ramping up for 2022

Six properties are set to open in the region this year

National Weekend Edition /
Jan.January 15, 2022 08:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
An AutoCamps outpost (AutoCamps)

An AutoCamps outpost (AutoCamps)

Priced out of the bonkers Hudson Valley housing market? You can always rent a room – six more hotels are opening soon.

The options, ranging from the ski town of Windham to the Hudson River hamlet of Coxsackie, include traditional resorts and glamping–think Airstream campers!–for the more adventurous, according to the Times Union. It’s part of the region’s decades-long attempt to return to its Borscht Belt heyday, when hundreds of resorts dotted the area, home to 18 million miles of state forests and within striking distance of New York and Boston.

AutoCamps, already popular in the western U.S., aims to open its second East Coast outpost this spring in West Saugerties, 15 minutes northwest of Woodstock, after planting a flag in Cape Cod. It will include 95 units made up of Airstreams, luxury tents, suites and cabins. It will also have a hot tub and plunge pool, a clubhouse with an indoor fire pit and an on-site general store. Off-season rates will start at about $129 a night, while peak season rates will start around $229.

In Hurley, 20 minutes south of Woodstock, Hurley House will replace the Twin Lakes Lodge this spring. Moliving is bringing nearly 60 units to the 55-acre site made up of modular structures made by SG Blocks that are self-sufficient and eco-friendly. Each cabin has two outdoor decks and access to an on-site pool. Rates will probably start at $259 a night.

Also coming this spring is Wylder Windham, which will replace the Thompson House Resort, not far from the Windham Mountain ski resort. It’s being restored as a 100-unit full-service resort by Wylder Hotels. Room rates will start between $300 and $800 a night.

In Bethel, site of the Woodstock music festival in 1969 and some 60 miles southwest of the town itself, is getting the Chatwal Lodge. Ten suites along the Toronto Reservoir Lake at the Chapin Estate were expected to open last year until Covid dashed those hopes, according to the Times Union. Nightly rates start at $1,200.

Perhaps the most ambitious project is the James Newbury Hotel and Wire Event Center, set to open this fall in Coxsackie. Local developer Aaron Flach is renovating Reeds Landing on the riverfront to create a 46-room, four-floor hotel and a banquet hall big enough for 600 guests. Room rates haven’t been established.

Finally, Wildflower Farms in Gardiner, 10 miles south of New Paltz, will also open in the fall. Across 140 acres, it will have 65 bungalows with fireplaces and private patios along with hiking trails and a spa with an indoor saltwater pool. Starting room rates will be about $1,200 a night.

Read more

[Times Union] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    catskillsDevelopmentResorts

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Developers break ground on 500-unit LIC project with $220M loan
    Developers break ground on 500-unit LIC project with $220M loan
    Developers break ground on 500-unit LIC project with $220M loan
    David Arfin, co-founder & ceo, NineDot Energy; Kewsong Lee, ceo, Carlyle Group (Carlyle Group, NineDot Energy, iStock)
    Carlyle invested $100M in electricity, powering massive battery storage developments
    Carlyle invested $100M in electricity, powering massive battery storage developments
    Renderings of 80 South Street (Oceanwide Holdings, iStock)
    Chinese developer defaults on $175M loan for languishing Manhattan supertall site
    Chinese developer defaults on $175M loan for languishing Manhattan supertall site
    From left: 200 Amsterdam, Extell's Gary Barnett with Central Park Tower and 130 William Street 
    These buildings were the best-selling new developments of 2021
    These buildings were the best-selling new developments of 2021
    An old rendering of 111 Washington Street and 2-33 50th Avenue in Long Island City (Pinkstone Capital, Google Maps)
    These were the five priciest development sites sold in NYC in 2021
    These were the five priciest development sites sold in NYC in 2021
    Banyan Residential founder Benjamin E. Brosseau & suburbs of Pflugerville, Texas (iStock, Banyan Residential)
    Build-to-rent takes off in Texas
    Build-to-rent takes off in Texas
    Clay Grubb (Grubb Properties) and 257 Main Street (claygrubb.com, Google Maps)
    Grubb planning 173-unit Hempstead rental
    Grubb planning 173-unit Hempstead rental
    (Photo-illustration by Paul Dilakian)
    Looming end of tax break triggers real estate “hunger games”
    Looming end of tax break triggers real estate “hunger games”
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.