Catskills resorts ramping up for 2022

Priced out of the bonkers Hudson Valley housing market? You can always rent a room – six more hotels are opening soon.

The options, ranging from the ski town of Windham to the Hudson River hamlet of Coxsackie, include traditional resorts and glamping–think Airstream campers!–for the more adventurous, according to the Times Union. It’s part of the region’s decades-long attempt to return to its Borscht Belt heyday, when hundreds of resorts dotted the area, home to 18 million miles of state forests and within striking distance of New York and Boston.

AutoCamps, already popular in the western U.S., aims to open its second East Coast outpost this spring in West Saugerties, 15 minutes northwest of Woodstock, after planting a flag in Cape Cod. It will include 95 units made up of Airstreams, luxury tents, suites and cabins. It will also have a hot tub and plunge pool, a clubhouse with an indoor fire pit and an on-site general store. Off-season rates will start at about $129 a night, while peak season rates will start around $229.

In Hurley, 20 minutes south of Woodstock, Hurley House will replace the Twin Lakes Lodge this spring. Moliving is bringing nearly 60 units to the 55-acre site made up of modular structures made by SG Blocks that are self-sufficient and eco-friendly. Each cabin has two outdoor decks and access to an on-site pool. Rates will probably start at $259 a night.

Also coming this spring is Wylder Windham, which will replace the Thompson House Resort, not far from the Windham Mountain ski resort. It’s being restored as a 100-unit full-service resort by Wylder Hotels. Room rates will start between $300 and $800 a night.

In Bethel, site of the Woodstock music festival in 1969 and some 60 miles southwest of the town itself, is getting the Chatwal Lodge. Ten suites along the Toronto Reservoir Lake at the Chapin Estate were expected to open last year until Covid dashed those hopes, according to the Times Union. Nightly rates start at $1,200.

Perhaps the most ambitious project is the James Newbury Hotel and Wire Event Center, set to open this fall in Coxsackie. Local developer Aaron Flach is renovating Reeds Landing on the riverfront to create a 46-room, four-floor hotel and a banquet hall big enough for 600 guests. Room rates haven’t been established.

Finally, Wildflower Farms in Gardiner, 10 miles south of New Paltz, will also open in the fall. Across 140 acres, it will have 65 bungalows with fireplaces and private patios along with hiking trails and a spa with an indoor saltwater pool. Starting room rates will be about $1,200 a night.

[Times Union] — Holden Walter-Warner