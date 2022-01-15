Open Menu

Realtor’s “Goth Home” for sale in Illinois

All-black home goes viral on Zillow Gone Wild

Jan.January 15, 2022 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
110 Edgar Street (Zillow)

It’s the ideal hipster home – black on black over black.

The octagonal house, asking $250,000 in Lincoln, Illinois, is trending on social media because of its striking coal black exterior, and a black interior to match, according to ChicagoAgent Magazine.

Call it Gothic Noir. Or as fans of the Zillow Gone Wild social media page have dubbed it: the “Goth Home.”

“Really love what you’ve done with the summer cottage, Batman,” one fan wrote on the social media site. “This is a house for people who have migraines,” said another. “I appreciate it.”

110 Edgar Street (Zillow)

The two-story, 1,547 square-foot home in the town along Route 66 looked odd even before its funeral look. Local real estate agent Seth Goodman was so fascinated by the eight-sided property that he bought it in August and immediately began renovating it for sale.

First, he installed an all-black roof. Then he extended the midnight look to the extended gutters. He inked out all the vinyl siding.

Goodman was so taken by the all-black look he took a page from Mick Jagger and said, “Paint it, black” for the entire interior.

Ceilings. Walls. Floors. Cabinets. Window shades. Even the fridge! Few details were spared – although trim and counters offset the look in white.

Above the fireplace a sign reads: “Enjoy the Journey.”

The home at 110 Edgar Street has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fireplace and a three-car attached garage.

Skylights provide natural light – for anyone scared of the dark.

[ChicagoAgent Magazine] – Dana Bartholomew




