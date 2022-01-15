Open Menu

Uptown chiropractor, diamond dealer battle over $349K in rent on UES

National Weekend Edition /
Jan.January 15, 2022 03:40 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

422 E. 84th Street (Google)


An uptown chiropractor and his wife who stopped paying rent on their $19,000-month Upper East Side townhouse after Covod hit are in a court battle over $349,000 in back rent with their diamond-dealing landlord, according to published reports.

The New York Post writes that Darren Pollack and wife Sharon Russon moved into the $5 million E. 84th Street home back in November of 2019, but stopped paying the rent just four months into their two-year lease with Morris Gad, a diamond dealer who bought the 1890 rowhouse with his children as an investment.

The couple, who the newspaper says own a $2 million home in Southhampton, claim their Dasha Wellness spa and event space that they own at East 57th Street and Park Avenue has been “destroyed” by coronavirus, leaving them unable to pay the rent.

And thanks to New York State’s eviction moratorium, they’ve been able to stay at the home — and send their two kids to a $56,000-a-year Manhattan prep school, according to the newspaper.

“Not only is he bilking them and living rent-free, but thumbing his nose at them,” said Gad’s attorney Christina Smyth.

The paper reports Gad offered to lower the rent on the 3,300-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home with garden and chef’s kitchen tp $10,000 a month, but his tennants never took the deal.

But Darren Pollack claims he honored the new deal until Gad sued, Pollack attorney Gregory Skiff told the tabloid, claiming the Gads “pretended the agreement to reduce the rent never happened.”

Meanwhile, the pair has spent time in the Hamptons, traveled to Florida, and gave a significant donation to a Long Island charity, the Post reports.

“They are abusing the system,” Smyth said.

Gad claimed to the newspaper he offered to forgive the past due rent if the Pollacks moved out, but the couple wants to wait next June – when the school year is over.

New York state’s eviction moratorium ends today.

[NY Post] — Vince DiMiceli




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Covid-19Eviction moratoriumResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The property on 73rd Street formerly owned by Grace Kelly. (Getty, StreetEasy)
    UES townhouse rumored to have been owned by Grace Kelly sells for $25M
    UES townhouse rumored to have been owned by Grace Kelly sells for $25M
    1428 N Genesee Drive and Freddie Krueger (Realtor, Wikimedia)
    ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ home sells for $3M
    ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ home sells for $3M
    (Illustration by The Real Deal)
    More than 14K LI residents in mortgage delinquency
    More than 14K LI residents in mortgage delinquency
    Liz Nunan, ceo, Houlihan Lawrence (Houlihan Lawrence, iStock)
    Lower Hudson Valley notched home sale growth in 2021
    Lower Hudson Valley notched home sale growth in 2021
     Winzone Realty's Ben Pan and Keller Williams' Marc King (Winzone Realty, KW)
    These are Queens’ top brokerages by agent headcount
    These are Queens’ top brokerages by agent headcount
    333 East 181st Street in the Bronx (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Bronx fire survivors file lawsuit against apartment landlords
    Bronx fire survivors file lawsuit against apartment landlords
    From left: 200 Amsterdam, Extell's Gary Barnett with Central Park Tower and 130 William Street 
    These buildings were the best-selling new developments of 2021
    These buildings were the best-selling new developments of 2021
    Douglas Elliman Executive Chairman Howard Lorber (Elliman)
    These are Long Island’s top brokerages by agent headcount
    These are Long Island’s top brokerages by agent headcount
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.