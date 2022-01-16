For more than a year, potential buyers wouldn’t touch the Atlanta townhouse where the 22-year-old daughter of the late Whitney Houston was found unconscious from a drug overdose, and later died.

Pulled from the market in 2020, five years after the home where Bobbi Kristina Brown was discovered in a bathtub, it was relisted in November and sold after a bidding war for $715,000 – well above its original $599,000 price tag, according to the New York Post, which cited TMZ.

Brown was found by her boyfriend Nick Gordon face down and unresponsive in a bathtub. The young singer and television personality was placed in a medically induced coma for almost seven months before dying from what was ruled “immersion associated with drug intoxication.”

Her mother met a similar fate. She had died three years earlier after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Gordon, found liable for Brown’s death in a civil case and ordered to pay $36 million to her estate, died of a heroin overdose in 2020.

Despite its dark past, the home where she died had a good location and luxury features that buyers couldn’t overlook, real estate agents said. Located in a gated community, the 2,600 square-foot townhouse has a gas fireplace in the master bedroom, two guest suites with private baths, elevator, gourmet kitchen and a two-car garage.

It has access to private basketball courts, a swimming pool, gym, walking trails and green along the city’s Chattahoochee River.

An older couple who were downsizing were the buyers, according to TMZ.

[New York Post] – Dana Bartholomew