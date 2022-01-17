Open Menu

A 16-acre multifamily development headed to North Austin

Lenox Grand will have 315 Class A rental units near Domain

National /
Jan.January 17, 2022 05:54 PM
By Cindy Widner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Lenox Grand 13505 Burnet Road, Austin, Texas (OHT Partners)

Multifamily developers are trying to keep up with all the new office space going up in North Austin’s Domain neighborhood.

Often referred to as the city’s “second downtown,” the mixed-use community has expanded over the years to include several new office towers—and they keep on coming. Amazon leased 330,000 square feet of office space in an under-construction high-rise there last month.

That office development is happening alongside the growth of retail and entertainment complexes and Uptown ATX, a new mixed-use development. The new Austin FC MLS stadium and a number of tech employers also are nearby. That means a lot of workers are looking for places to live in the area. One of the most recent companies to join the multifamily fray is OHT Partners. Formerly Ogden Hughes, the Texas development, construction and investment firm specializes in Class A rental communities.

“The number of high-paying jobs in this area has increased dramatically in the last few years and will continue to do so as the Domain grows, Apple opens its new campus and Uptown ATX attracts more major employers to this area,” said Ben Browder, OHT’s vice president of development. “North Austin needs more housing opportunities for people who want to live near
their jobs and the growing number of popular retail and restaurant amenities nearby.”

OHT is about to break ground on the Lenox Grand. The new multifamily community at 13505 Burnet Road will be 1.3 miles from the Domain’s retail and office centers. It will have 315 apartments in a garden-style complex on 16.4 acres. It will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and eight townhouse-style units. Community amenities include a shared work studio, two pools, a pickleball court, a dog park and a walking trail.

The project involves a number of Austin-based, development-related companies, including Davies Collaborative as architect, Pape-Dawson as civil engineers, MEP Delta Design engineers, Blu Fish Collaborative as landscape architect and PPDS interior designers. Houston-based CPH is the structural engineer.

Lenox Grand is scheduled to open in early 2023.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateDevelopmentMultifamily Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    Numbers were down across the board (Credit: iStock)
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    Ben Hakimian, founder, Hakimian Organization; 244 West 49th Street (Google Maps, KSU)
    Hakimian changes Midtown hotel plans to residential
    Hakimian changes Midtown hotel plans to residential
    Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra with Lockhart, Texas (Facebook, Wikipedia)
    Intel nah, Micron maybe: Texas could get another multibillion-dollar semiconductor plant
    Intel nah, Micron maybe: Texas could get another multibillion-dollar semiconductor plant
    Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis (City of Bayonne, NJ, Google Maps)
    Bayonne to weigh 2 redevelopment proposals
    Bayonne to weigh 2 redevelopment proposals
    80-08 and 81-10 135th Street in Briarwood Queens (Google Maps)
    Black Spruce picks up Queens multifamily portfolio
    Black Spruce picks up Queens multifamily portfolio
    Donald Capoccia, managing principal, BFC Partners along with a rendering of 475 Bay Street in Stapleton, Staten Island (BFC Partners/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    BFC Partners closes on Staten Island dev site
    BFC Partners closes on Staten Island dev site
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.