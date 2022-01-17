Two major projects are set to be reviewed by Bayonne’s Planning Board in February, including a residential building that could be the tallest in the city.

The two proposals are slated for review in a meeting on Feb. 8, NJ.com reported. The review will come after this month’s meeting was canceled due to several board resignations and two cases of COVID-19.

One proposal is for an 18-story building as part of Avenue E’s larger SilkLoft development. The proposal comes one year after the City Council narrowly approved a redevelopment plan for properties close to East 18th Street.

AMS Equities is proposing 250 residential units for its 18-story building, which has the potential to be the tallest in Bayonne, according to Jersey Digs. The development would come with almost 2,000 square feet of commercial space, 389 parking spaces and a public plaza.

The building would be the tallest in Bayonne, but could soon be rivaled by a pair of 22-story buildings that have been proposed on North Street, NJ.com reported.

AMS Equities is also proposing a six-story development diagonally across the street from the 18-story proposal, according to Jersey Digs. That development — on the site of a parking lot — would come with 36 units and 25 parking spaces.

Meanwhile, another proposal up for the city Planning Board involves the redevelopment of the former Caschem chemical plant east of Avenue A. The redevelopment plan would allow for six-story buildings with a variety of uses, including retail and multifamily residences. The plan breaks the site into two sub-districts, one allowing for 200 residential units and one allowing for 125.

One developer, Jimmy Gamal, told NJ.com that he envisions a six-story luxury building at the site with ground floor retail. Gamal himself has proposed a 16-story warehouse, but is also exploring other possibilities, including a hotel.

