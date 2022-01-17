Open Menu

Blackstone to spend $1B in affordable single-family rental expansion

Home Partners of America, rent-to-own portfolio company, to run program

National /
Jan.January 17, 2022 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(Blackstone)

Blackstone is planning a $1 billion move to expand its backing of single-family rental offerings, picking up homes that will be rented at below-market rates.

Home Partners of America, a rent-to-own portfolio company the investment firm acquired last year, will offer the Choice Lease program, Bloomberg reported. Eligible households include those earning 80 percent or less of their area’s median income. Accepted tenants would be able to receive a 10 percent reduction on monthly rent payments.

The program, which comes amid a nationwide housing shortage and rapidly rising home prices, follows Home Partners’ rent-to-own model capping the annual increase for a home’s purchase price at 3.5 percent, below the typical rate of appreciation for homes in most markets.

The company is expected to spend $1 billion on the program for 4,000 homes in the next two years, according to Bloomberg. While profit margins for Blackstone will decrease, the offer could help scale Home Partners’ offerings to those who couldn’t afford rent on the single-family homes before.

Read more

The program has already been tested in four markets, Bloomberg reported, including Atlanta and Phoenix, and is slated to debut in an additional 13 markets.

The investment giant jumped into single-family rentals with a $6 billion bet on Home Partners in June 2021. In buying the portfolio of 17,000 homes, Blackstone may have been banking on how an increasing lack of housing affordability could lead to a boom in rent-to-own homes.

Blackstone previously saw success with Invitation Homes, which the firm’s president Jonathan Gray built into America’s largest operator of single-family rentals before cutting bait in 2019.

[Bloomberg] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Blackstonehome partners of americaRental MarketResidential Real EstateSingle Family Rentals

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy (Getty)
    Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy bought a Hamptons beach house
    Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy bought a Hamptons beach house
    Keller Williams' Lauren Balbuena and Compass CEO Robert Reffkin (Keller Williams, Getty/Illustration by The Real Deal)
    Keller Williams NYC’s agent count made a comeback while Compass’ slowed to a crawl
    Keller Williams NYC’s agent count made a comeback while Compass’ slowed to a crawl
    422 E. 84th Street (Google)
    Uptown chiropractor, diamond dealer battle over $349K in rent on UES
    Uptown chiropractor, diamond dealer battle over $349K in rent on UES
    The property on 73rd Street formerly owned by Grace Kelly. (Getty, StreetEasy)
    UES townhouse rumored to have been owned by Grace Kelly sells for $25M
    UES townhouse rumored to have been owned by Grace Kelly sells for $25M
    Firefighters battling a 11-alarm fire at a chemical plant in Passaic. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
    Bergen County residents told to close windows after fire at chlorine plant
    Bergen County residents told to close windows after fire at chlorine plant
    1428 N Genesee Drive and Freddie Krueger (Realtor, Wikimedia)
    ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ home sells for $3M
    ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ home sells for $3M
    Discovery at West Road on 9404 West Road, Houston and Haven at Eldridge on 13115 Whittington Drive and McCann Realty Partners Matt Akin (Pegasus Residential, McCann Realty Partners)
    McCann Realty Partners swings two Texas multifamily deals
    McCann Realty Partners swings two Texas multifamily deals
    (Illustration by The Real Deal)
    More than 14K LI residents in mortgage delinquency
    More than 14K LI residents in mortgage delinquency
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.