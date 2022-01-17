Manhattan’s luxury market ticked up last week after a relatively cool January.

Twenty-five contracts asking $4 million and above were signed between Jan. 10 and 16, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report. Of those, condos outsold co-ops 17 to six, in addition to two townhouses in the mix.

The priciest contract went to 53 Downing Street, asking $15.7 million. That price was significantly down from the $23 million it was asking when it was first listed in January 2018.

The home, which includes 8,260 square feet across five floors, was originally bought for $7.1 million in June 2014.

The property has since been gut renovated and includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms, in addition to three powder rooms, six terraces, an elevator and a garage. The living room has 14-foot ceilings that open onto a conservatory.

The second priciest contract was unit 3AC at 11 East 73rd Street. The unit was asking $12 million and sold within days of listing. It has two bedrooms, three and a half baths, a library and two fireplaces. Other details include 15-floor ceilings, french doors and a 23-foot terrace outside the master bedroom.

The building was designed by Stanford White and completed in 1903 for $369,000. In 1933, the family of publisher Joseph Pulitizer converted the home into apartments. In 1952, it was once again converted into co-ops. Unit 3AC is the largest and only full floor unit in the limestone mansion.

Last week, the total weekly asking price sales volume was nearly $176 million. The average asking price was $7 million while the median asking price was $6.45 million. There was a 6 percent average discount from original ask to last asking price and homes spent an average of 563 days on the market.