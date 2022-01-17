Open Menu

Gut-renovated West Village townhouse tops Manhattan’s priciest contracts

Market ticked up with 25 luxury contracts signed

New York /
Jan.January 17, 2022 11:45 AM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

53 Downing Street (Compass)

Manhattan’s luxury market ticked up last week after a relatively cool January.

Twenty-five contracts asking $4 million and above were signed between Jan. 10 and 16, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report. Of those, condos outsold co-ops 17 to six, in addition to two townhouses in the mix.

The priciest contract went to 53 Downing Street, asking $15.7 million. That price was significantly down from the $23 million it was asking when it was first listed in January 2018.

The home, which includes 8,260 square feet across five floors, was originally bought for $7.1 million in June 2014.

The property has since been gut renovated and includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms, in addition to three powder rooms, six terraces, an elevator and a garage. The living room has 14-foot ceilings that open onto a conservatory.

Read more

The second priciest contract was unit 3AC at 11 East 73rd Street. The unit was asking $12 million and sold within days of listing. It has two bedrooms, three and a half baths, a library and two fireplaces. Other details include 15-floor ceilings, french doors and a 23-foot terrace outside the master bedroom.

The building was designed by Stanford White and completed in 1903 for $369,000. In 1933, the family of publisher Joseph Pulitizer converted the home into apartments. In 1952, it was once again converted into co-ops. Unit 3AC is the largest and only full floor unit in the limestone mansion.

Last week, the total weekly asking price sales volume was nearly $176 million. The average asking price was $7 million while the median asking price was $6.45 million. There was a 6 percent average discount from original ask to last asking price and homes spent an average of 563 days on the market.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    donna olshanLuxury Real Estateolshan realtyResidential Real Estatetownhouse market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc and 395 Pantigo Road in East Hampton (EHamptonNY.gov, Zillow, iStock)
    East Hampton Town officials vow affordable housing action
    East Hampton Town officials vow affordable housing action
    Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy (Getty)
    Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy bought a Hamptons beach house
    Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy bought a Hamptons beach house
    $1B in Rent Reduction Available to Select Blackstone Tenants (Blackstone)
    Blackstone to spend $1B in affordable single-family rental expansion
    Blackstone to spend $1B in affordable single-family rental expansion
    Keller Williams' Lauren Balbuena and Compass CEO Robert Reffkin (Keller Williams, Getty/Illustration by The Real Deal)
    Keller Williams NYC’s agent count made a comeback while Compass’ slowed
    Keller Williams NYC’s agent count made a comeback while Compass’ slowed
    422 E. 84th Street (Google)
    Uptown chiropractor, diamond dealer battle over $349K in rent on UES
    Uptown chiropractor, diamond dealer battle over $349K in rent on UES
    The property on 73rd Street formerly owned by Grace Kelly. (Getty, StreetEasy)
    UES townhouse rumored to have been owned by Grace Kelly sells for $25M
    UES townhouse rumored to have been owned by Grace Kelly sells for $25M
    Firefighters battling a 11-alarm fire at a chemical plant in Passaic. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
    Bergen County residents told to close windows after fire at chlorine plant
    Bergen County residents told to close windows after fire at chlorine plant
    1428 N Genesee Drive and Freddie Krueger (Realtor, Wikimedia)
    ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ home sells for $3M
    ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ home sells for $3M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.