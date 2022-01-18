Two Park Slope townhouses topped the list of Brooklyn’s luxury contracts asking $2 million or more last week, according to Compass’ weekly report.

The first was a 3,084-square-foot renovated townhouse at 385 12th Street that was last asking $3.8 million, or $1,231 per square foot. The home has five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, as well as a 700-square-foot backyard with a steel deck.

Next on the list was a 2,670-square-foot townhouse at 324 1st Street last asking $3.7 million. At $1,384 per square foot, the home has four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a south-facing garden and terraced bluestone patios.

The homes were two of the 20 luxury contracts signed in Brooklyn between Jan. 10 and 16, a notable tick up from the 12 signed in the week prior. Ten of those deals were for townhouses, nine were for condos and one was for a co-op.

The asking prices for the homes totaled $52.9 million with an average price per square foot of $1,181. The median asking price was $2.5 million.

Homes spent an average of 102 days on the market, and did not receive a discount from the asking price.