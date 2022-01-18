Open Menu

Serhant brings in two Compass teams

The Palanca and Bogard New York teams move to Ryan Serhant’s firm

New York /
Jan.January 18, 2022 07:00 AM
By Sasha Jones
The Palanca Team (Abigail Palanca) and the Bogard New York Team (Brandon and Mallory Bogard) are moving to Serhant (iStock, Serhant PR, ryanserhant.com, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

Serhant has scooped up two Compass teams.

The Palanca and Bogard New York teams are coming on board, bringing to 30 the number of agents who have joined celebrity broker Ryan Serhant’s firm in the first few weeks of the year.

The Palanca team was founded five years ago by 10-year industry veteran and Brooklyn native Abigail Palanca. It has closed over $245 million in total home sales including $110 million in 2021.

Compass “really gave me the runway to build the career that I had always wanted,” Palanca said. “And now it’s just time for a change.”

The Bogard New York team consists of six people and is led by husband and wife Brandon and Mallory Bogard. The Bogards founded the team two years ago and have since signed and sold over $200 million in real estate.

Read more

The Bogards said when they met with Serhant, there was a “synergy” in the room.

“It was just on par with everything we were doing. And that felt right, it felt really right,” Brandon Bogard said.

Both teams said that Serhant’s use of media, including video, was a factor in their decision to join. Palanca noted the firm’s social media reach, while the Bogards said they plan to start an internet show with their team.

“We have a place where we can really plant these seeds of ideas and grow them,” Mallory Bogard said.

Another 20 agents have or will join Serhant this month, either as individual agents or as new members of existing teams at the residential brokerage. Serhant is also growing its presence across Long Island with the addition of the Michael Sadis team and the Rachel King team, and plans to expand into new markets across the U.S. later this year.

The firm in 2021 closed nearly $2 billion in sales.




