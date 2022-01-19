Open Menu

$24M metro station for $3B Texas development breaks ground

Rail stop to serve planned Uptown ATX community

Jan.January 19, 2022 06:00 PM
TRD Staff
Uptown ATX (Brandywine Realty Trust)

MetroRail riders are getting a new stop for a new mixed-use, transit-oriented development under construction near the Domain in North Austin.

Local transportation authority CapMetro broke ground on Broadmoor Station at 11501 Burnet Road Monday, reported Community Impact. The new stop will serve Uptown ATX, a 66-acre planned community in the works. Philadelphia’s Brandywine Realty Trust is developing Uptown ATX. It’s valued at $3 billion.

The station is on CapMetro’s Red Line, which runs from the suburb of Leander to Downtown Austin. The stop is part of Red Line improvements that are included in the city’s transportation plan, called Project Connect. In 2020, Austin voters approved $7.1 billion in bonds for the plan. Brandywine and CapMetro are splitting the station’s $24 million cost, paying $12 million each. Financial services company Charles Schwab, which has an Austin campus near the future station, donated a parcel of land to the project.

Broadmoor Station will provide transit connections to other Austin destinations, bicycle and pedestrian paths, two covered platforms for riders and 400 shared parking spaces for commuters catching the train.

Uptown ATX will ultimately have 7 million square feet of residential, retail and office space, as well as 11 acres of public parks and access to 23 miles of trails. It’s a redevelopment of the 1-million-square-foot IBM Austin campus site. It’s located between the Charles Schwab campus and the Domain—an established and expanding mixed-use community where Amazon will soon join other office-building tenants. The Broadmoor Station will provide more convenient access to the Domain than does the current closest rail stop, the Kramer Station, a mile away on foot.

CapMetro also has plans for the new McKalla Station on the Red Line near the city’s also new Q2 Stadium, home of MLS team Austin FC. The Kramer Station will be closed when both the Broadmoor and McKalla stations are complete.

Brandywine broke ground on the first phase of Uptown ATX late last year. Developed in partnership with Los Angeles-based Canyon Partners Real Estate, that phase will occupy 5 acres and cost $328 million. It will have 341 apartment units, 348,000 square feet of work space, 15,000 square feet of first-floor retail space, a public park and a six-story parking garage.

Page Architects designed the 14-floor office building for One Uptown, as the development’s first phase is called. Units in the multifamily part of the project, designed by Texas-based GFF Architects, will have private balconies, a resort-style pool and a fitness center.

One Uptown’s office portion is scheduled for completion in summer 2023. The projected finish date for the multifamily units is 2024.

[CI, CI] — Cindy Widner




    Commercial Real EstateConstructionDevelopment

