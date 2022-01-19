Open Menu

Adams taps new leaders for City Planning

Mayor names Dan Garodnick to head commission, agency; Edith Hsu-Chen as No. 2

New York /
Jan.January 19, 2022 04:15 PM
By Kathryn Brenzel
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

From left: Edith Hsu-Chen, Dan Garodnick, and Eric Adams (Getty Images, Department of City Planning)

Mayor Eric Adams has tapped new heads of the Department of City Planning and the City Planning Commission.

The mayor announced Dan Garodnick as chairman of the commission and director of the agency, a dual role. Edith Hsu-Chen will serve as executive director of the department, where she will oversee day-to-day operations and the department staff.

Hsu-Chen has served as the department’s Manhattan director since 2008. She joined it as an intern in 1997 and has since held several roles with the planning agency.

The Real Deal first reported that Garodnick, who was a Manhattan City Council member for 12 years, would be named chair and director. His formal appointment did not occur for another two weeks amid reports of delays, if not chaos, in the administration’s vetting process. Since leaving office, Garodnick has served as president and CEO of the Riverside Park Conservancy.

Politico reported that real estate–related appointments in the Adams administration have been slowed by ethical questions and other issues surrounding nominees.

The mayor’s likely pick to lead the Economic Development Corporation, Carlo Scissura, is facing scrutiny regarding his past lobbying on behalf of real estate developers and an investor fighting for control of a Queens affordable housing development, according to The City. EDC is city government’s largest landlord and controls numerous economic development projects.

Adams also has not announced his commissioners for the Department of Buildings and the Department of Housing Preservation and Development. Jessica Katz was pegged for a senior housing role, but the details of her position have not been made public.

Apropos of the administration’s personnel problems, the initial press release about Wednesday’s appointments mistakenly identified Hsu-Chen as the new director of City Planning. That would have required a change in the City Charter, which provides that one person be both agency director and commission chair.

All rezonings and major city planning initiatives run through the Department of City Planning and Planning Commission, which are both controlled by the mayor — the latter because he names its chair and a majority of its members. But the final say on zoning changes goes to the City Council.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    city planning

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Former NYC planning czar Donald Elliott dies
    Former NYC planning czar Donald Elliott dies
    Former NYC planning czar Donald Elliott dies
    A new Soho and Noho: City Planning OK’s rezoning to add housing
    A new Soho and Noho: City Planning OK’s rezoning to add housing
    A new Soho and Noho: City Planning OK’s rezoning to add housing
    De Blasio taps Anita Laremont to take over Marisa Lago’s City Planning roles
    De Blasio taps Anita Laremont to take over Marisa Lago’s City Planning roles
    De Blasio taps Anita Laremont to take over Marisa Lago’s City Planning roles
    Director of the New York City Department of City Planning and Chair of the City Planning Commission Marisa Lago. (NYC gov, Getty)
    Biden nominates City Planning director Marisa Lago for Commerce Dept role
    Biden nominates City Planning director Marisa Lago for Commerce Dept role
    Sylvia Deutsch was a driving force behind the revitalization of Times Square (Getty)
    Sylvia Deutsch, NYC’s first female land-use czar, dies at 96
    Sylvia Deutsch, NYC’s first female land-use czar, dies at 96
    Soho and Marisa Lago (iStock, Dept. of City Planning)
    Soho and Noho rezoning moves forward despite lawsuit
    Soho and Noho rezoning moves forward despite lawsuit
    City Planning Commissioner Chair Marisa Lago (Getty, Dept. of City Planning)
    Gowanus rezoning gets green light
    Gowanus rezoning gets green light
    Judge Katherine Levine (Getty)
    Gowanus rezoning may move forward as soon as Monday
    Gowanus rezoning may move forward as soon as Monday
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.