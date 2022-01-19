Open Menu

Stalled LIC hotel development site up for sale

Under new city law, Toyoko Inn’s property likely to be residential instead

New York /
Jan.January 19, 2022 02:00 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

24-09 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens (Google Maps, Wikipedia)

A long-stalled hotel development site in Long Island City is up for sale.

Japan’s Toyoko Inn is aiming to get around $60 million for its property at 24-09 Jackson Avenue in the Court Square section of the Queens neighborhood, sources told The Real Deal.

The next buyer is likely to develop the property into apartments, as Long Island City’s residential market is now much more mature than it was more than a decade ago when Toyoko Inn first made plans to build a hotel.

The company, which operates a chain of more than 200 economy hotels in several countries, assembled the site for more than $26 million between 2007 and 2014. The project never got off the ground, though, and Toyoko Inn has hired a CBRE team led by Dan Kaplan to sell the property.

A representative from Toyoko Inn couldn’t be immediately reached. Kaplan declined to comment.

Several factors could have influenced Toyoko Inn’s decision to sell.

The City Council in December approved a measure that requires developers to obtain special permits to construct new hotels, a move that all but guarantees hotel developers will have to commit to using union hotel staff on their sites — and compete against nonunion hotels, which have lower labor costs. In areas of the city that had the special permit requirement prior to December, no new hotels have been built under the regulation.

The City Council’s zoning amendment did allow for projects that received construction approval from the Department of Buildings before the vote to be grandfathered, but Toyoko Inn hadn’t received permits for its plan.

Meanwhile, Long Island City — once considered a frontier for new residential developments — has become a desirable neighborhood to live in with strong rental and for-sale markets.

An owner can develop a 267,000-square-foot residential building on the Jackson Avenue site as-of-right.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Hotelslong island city

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Michael Medzigian, chairman and managing partner, Watermark Capital Partners (Watermark Capital Partners, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Watermark Capital looks to sell indebted Holiday Inn in Chelsea
    Watermark Capital looks to sell indebted Holiday Inn in Chelsea
    Developers break ground on 500-unit LIC project with $220M loan
    Developers break ground on 500-unit LIC project with $220M loan
    Developers break ground on 500-unit LIC project with $220M loan
    Midtown DoubleTree sells at staggering loss
    Midtown DoubleTree sells at staggering loss
    Midtown DoubleTree sells at staggering loss
    (iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Jobs in warehousing and storage above pre-pandemic levels; hospitality showing strong recovery
    Jobs in warehousing and storage above pre-pandemic levels; hospitality showing strong recovery
    Shuttered Murray Hill hotel to become transitional housing (Google Maps)
    Shuttered Murray Hill hotel to become transitional housing
    Shuttered Murray Hill hotel to become transitional housing
    Dorado Beach Hotel with Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. CEO Richard J. Stockton (Braemar, Ritz Carlton)
    Dallas hotel REIT to buy Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico for $187M
    Dallas hotel REIT to buy Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico for $187M
    St. Barts court quashes proposed $170M hotel
    St. Barts court quashes proposed $170M hotel
    St. Barts court quashes proposed $170M hotel
    45 West 81st Street (Google Maps)
    Shuttered Excelsior Hotel sold for $80M
    Shuttered Excelsior Hotel sold for $80M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.