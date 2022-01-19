The limited series is based on the podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork.” John Requa and Glenn Ficarra are directing the series, which is being written by showrunners Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello. Deadline reported that the series consist of eight episodes, dropped weekly on Fridays through April 22; the first three installments will debut simultaneously.

Adam Neumann’s rise and fall at WeWork has already received the documentary treatment. “WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn” premiered on Hulu in April.

The real-life version of the flex-office company is still trying to chart its path forward under new leadership after seeing its value plummet in the wake of its botched IPO. WeWork reported a net loss of $802 million in the third quarter, its first earnings released after finally going public in a SPAC merger in October.

Prior to the earnings report, Adam Neumann made his first public remarks in roughly two years, saying that he felt “tremendous regret” for how the failed IPO impacted employees at the firm.

The WeWork co-founder also appears to be getting back into the business of real estate. Entities tied to Neumann have purchased majority stakes in more than 4,000 apartments across the country, valued at more than $1 billion. People familiar with his moves told the Wall Street Journal that Neumann’s goal is to alter the rental industry and create an amenity-heavy brand.

“WeWork isn’t just a company. It’s a movement.”

Those words may prove prophetic to viewers of “WeCrashed,” a new limited series coming to Apple TV+ about the meteoric rise — and equally spectacular fall — of WeWork. On Wednesday, the streaming service released the first trailer for the miniseries, which premieres on March 18.

The show stars Jared Leto as Adam Neumann, the co-founder of WeWork who famously took the company to unexpected heights, then infamously fell from grace amid a failed IPO, resulting in his ouster from the company.

Starring alongside Leto is Anne Hathaway as Adam’s wife, Rebekah Neumann, who was chief brand and impact officer at the company. Other actors in starring roles include America Ferrera, O-T Fagbenle and Kyle Marvin as WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey..

[YouTube] — Holden Walter-Warner