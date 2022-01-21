Open Menu

Local lawmakers aim to landmark shuttered Roosevelt Hotel

Move comes amid legal battles, concerns owners could convert Midtown property

New York /
Jan.January 21, 2022 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Keith Powers, Democratic District 4 representative on the New York City Council, in front of 45 East 45th Street (Getty Images, The Roosevelt Hotel, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

More than a year after the Roosevelt Hotel announced it was shutting its doors for good, a battle for its future rages on.

The long-suffering Midtown hotel is at the center of disputes over ownership and nonpayment, Crain’s reported, in addition to an initiative by some local politicians seeking landmark status for the property.

City councilman Keith Powers, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, state Sen. Brad Hoylman and Assemblyman Richard Gottfriend are among those who, in a letter to the city Landmarks Preservation Commission, called for the hotel at 45 East 45th Street to be landmarked, according to Crain’s.

“As one of Manhattan’s only major hotels that has not yet even partially reopened since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are concerned that its future may be in jeopardy,” Powers wrote.

Manhattan Community Board 5 last month passed a resolution to request the hotel be evaluated for landmark status.

In October 2020, the 1,015-key hotel said it was closing permanently after nearly a century of operation. The property was constructed in 1924 and has been owned by Pakistan International Airlines for 16 years.

The struggling property is at the center of several disputes, which have stalled possible next steps for its owners and given the landmarking push an opportunity to take hold.

Read more

The Hotel Trades Council says the hotel’s owners haven’t complied with a city severance bill mandating pay for laid-off hotel workers.

The owners have filed a suit against the city in hopes of avoiding liability for the law, which compels hotels to pay eligible employees $500 per week, for up to 30 weeks. As of Jan. 20, the owners owe $7 million in unpaid severance fees, Crain’s reported.

An exception to the severance law is if hotels are converted for other use. If the building achieves landmark status and remains a hotel, the bill would come due for the unpaid severance.

The hotel’s ownership is also facing a murky future as the Pakistani government battles allegations it reneged on a mineral rights deal with Australian mining company Tethyan Copper. Court documents reported by Crain’s say the company wants to take the hotel as part of a settlement over the failed deal.

[Crain’s] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateHotelsmidtown manhattanPolitics

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Stephen Schwarzman, chairman, Blackstone; Barry Sternlicht, chief executive officer, Starwood Capital Group (Getty Images, Brookfield Asset Management/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Blackstone, Starwood to pay $1.5B for WoodSpring Suites properties
    Blackstone, Starwood to pay $1.5B for WoodSpring Suites properties
    Former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann (Getty Images, iStock, Yard 8 Miami, Stacks on Main, Trulia, Power Design Inc., Inkwell Decatur, Wikipedia, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Depreciation Man: Adam Neumann’s real estate binge to ease tax bill
    Depreciation Man: Adam Neumann’s real estate binge to ease tax bill
    A photo illustration of 51-53 East 73rd St, 300 De Witt Ave, 137 Bayard Street and 3044 Coney Island Ave (LoopNet, Rosewood Realty Group/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Nine mid-market investment sales to start your day
    Nine mid-market investment sales to start your day
    M&T CFO Darren King (The Org and iStock)
    Real estate lender’s bleak outlook and earnings decline perplexes analysts
    Real estate lender’s bleak outlook and earnings decline perplexes analysts
    From left: Steven Roth, chief executive officer, Vornado Realty Trust; Kathy Hochul, governor of New York; Stephen Ross, chairman and founder, The Related Companies (Getty Images, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Real estate showers Hochul with cash
    Real estate showers Hochul with cash
    Grocery store signs lease for 14,000 square feet at 725-733 Amsterdam (Wikipedia, Google Maps, iStock)
    Key Food to open 14K sf shop on the UWS
    Key Food to open 14K sf shop on the UWS
    (Facebook/XS Ranch, iStock)
    XS Ranch in Texas finally finds a buyer after emerging from bankruptcy
    XS Ranch in Texas finally finds a buyer after emerging from bankruptcy
    Gov. Kathy Hochul Lays Out Replacement 421a (Getty Images, iStock, , Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    New name, same basic idea: Hochul pitches 421a reform
    New name, same basic idea: Hochul pitches 421a reform
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.