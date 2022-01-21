Investment sales in the city have returned to Earth after an end-of-year frenzy.

Nine New York City i-sales in the $10 million to $40 million range were recorded last week. Brooklyn led the way with eight sales, while Manhattan and the Bronx each had one. Together the sales fetched $147 million, well below the $370 million that deals in that range gathered the week prior.

Here are more details.

1. Private equity firm Goodman Capital bought a 12,300-square-foot mansion at 51-53 East 73rd Street on the Upper East Side for $25 million. The Ender family sold the building as part of bankruptcy court proceedings. Rumors that a future royal “graced” the property remain unverified.

2. Turnbridge Equities bought adjacent industrial properties at 300 Dewitt Avenue and 897 Van Sinderen Avenue in Canarsie, Brooklyn, for a combined $22.5 million. The sellers were Simcha Holding Corp and Glen Real Estate Holdings, respectively. Turnbridge is marketing 80,000 square feet of warehouse and 92,000 square feet of parking to be ready by 2023.

3. Solomon Feder sold a 27-unit residential building spanning 19,674 square feet at 137 Bayard Street in Greenpoint for $17.8 million. A limited liability company controlled by Sidharth Lakhani was the buyer.

4. An affiliate of Nelson Management Group bought a 328,071-square-foot residential complex with 357 units at 950 and 955 Evergreen Avenue in Soundview, the Bronx, for $15.5 million. The seller was Milstein Properties.

5. Arthur Vayner bought a 33,000-square-foot office building at 3044 Coney Island Avenue in Brighton Beach for $14.4 million. Samuel Shpelfogen was the seller.

6. Dawson Stellberger bought a 40,600-square-foot, mixed-use building at 100 White Street in East Williamsburg for $10 million and the adjacent 12,740-square-foot parking lot for $4 million. Rob Herschenfeld was on the other side of the deal.

7. A limited liability company bought a 29,500-square-foot warehouse at 1490 McDonald Avenue in Mapleton, Brooklyn, for $13 million from Jean Rosenthal.

8. Tavros Holdings bought a 10,000-square-foot development parcel at 239 Nevins Street in Gowanus for $13.5 million. Jerry Atkins was the seller. The property is a stone’s throw from the beginning of the rezoned neighborhood’s famous canal.

9. Chaim Schwartz bought a 27,250-square-foot, mixed-use building at 765 East 214th Street in Williamsbridge, the Bronx, for $11 million. Aleksander Lakaj was the seller.