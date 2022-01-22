Open Menu

Lloyd’s of London may exit “Inside Out” home after three decades

Work from home era may prompt move for firm that dates back to 1686

National Weekend Edition /
Jan.January 22, 2022 10:00 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Lloyd’s of London headquarters at Lime Street (Lloyd’s of London/CC BY 2.5 – via Wikimedia Commons, iStock)

Lloyd’s of London, the 300-year-old insurer that takes on complex risks from ships to oil rigs and the legs of soccer players, is pondering whether to bail out of its famed London headquarters now that flexible working seems here to stay.

The world’s largest commercial insurance firm said it could move out of its “inside-out” building home of 36 years, according to the Daily Mail. “As we adapt to new structures and flexible ways of working, we are continuing to carefully think about the future requirements for the spaces and services our marketplace needs,” the firm said in an email.

Lloyd’s has been a historic anchor at the Lime Street tower, designed by British architect Richard Rogers and opened in 1986 by Queen Elizabeth. While its lease expires in 2031, the firm has a break clause in 2026 that could allow it to fly its coop sooner.

This could present a problem for China’s Ping An Insurance Group, which bought the building in 2013 for the equivalent of $352 million. Historic protections limit modifications to make it suitable for another tenant.

Named for its external elevator shafts, staircases, water pipes and machinery, the building was designed to house Lloyd’s of London in the heart of the British capital..
Its soaring atrium floods floors of workers with light from its barrel-vaulted roof of painted latticed steel and glass.

Below, brokers once streamed into its ground floor Underwriting Room, to be met by underwriters who evaluated, priced and sized up risks from “boxes” whose origins harken back to when Edward Lloyd rented out table space from his coffee shop in 1686.

From a mahogany rostrum, a bell salvaged from the HMS Lutine, which sank in 1799 carrying £1m in gold and silver bullion insured by Lloyd’s, rings whenever another ship goes missing.

In the pandemic era, many of Lloyd’s desks remain empty after staff began working from home. The crisis also spurred automation, shifting business away from its underwriting floor.

A move by Lloyd’s from the historically protected landmark, which drew dozens of insurers to set up shop in surrounding towers, could also alter the landscape of the business district.

[Daily Mail] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateInternational real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    NYC investment sales hit multi-year peak to end 2021
    NYC investment sales hit multi-year peak to end 2021
    Tax assessments rise 9%, signaling higher bills for landlords
    Tax assessments rise 9%, signaling higher bills for landlords
    Tax assessments rise 9%, signaling higher bills for landlords
    From left: Ryan Johnson and Jeff Berens, co-founders of Culdesac, in front of a rendering of Culdesac Tempe (Culdesac, iStock)
    Startup that wants to build car-free cities raises $30M Series A
    Startup that wants to build car-free cities raises $30M Series A
    From left: Stephen Schwarzman, chairman, Blackstone; Barry Sternlicht, chief executive officer, Starwood Capital Group (Getty Images, Brookfield Asset Management/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Blackstone, Starwood to pay $1.5B for WoodSpring Suites properties
    Blackstone, Starwood to pay $1.5B for WoodSpring Suites properties
    Keith Powers, Democratic District 4 representative on the New York City Council, in front of 45 East 45th Street (Getty Images, The Roosevelt Hotel, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Local lawmakers aim to landmark shuttered Roosevelt Hotel
    Local lawmakers aim to landmark shuttered Roosevelt Hotel
    Former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann (Getty Images, iStock, Yard 8 Miami, Stacks on Main, Trulia, Power Design Inc., Inkwell Decatur, Wikipedia, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Depreciation Man: Adam Neumann’s real estate binge to ease tax bill
    Depreciation Man: Adam Neumann’s real estate binge to ease tax bill
    A photo illustration of 51-53 East 73rd St, 300 De Witt Ave, 137 Bayard Street and 3044 Coney Island Ave (LoopNet, Rosewood Realty Group/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Ten mid-market investment sales to start your day
    Ten mid-market investment sales to start your day
    M&T CFO Darren King (The Org and iStock)
    Real estate lender’s bleak outlook and earnings decline perplexes analysts
    Real estate lender’s bleak outlook and earnings decline perplexes analysts
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.