Open Menu

Vicky Ward breaks down New York State’s Trump investigation

Author of "The Liar's Ball" shares her thoughts on Attorney General Letitia James' filing

National Weekend Edition /
Jan.January 22, 2022 11:24 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Vicky Ward (CNN)

If you don’t have time to read through state Attorney General Letitia James’ recent filing to the Supreme Court of New York State on her investigation into former President Donald J. Trump’s real estate practices (and alleged shenanigans), you’re in luck: journalist Vicky Ward has broken all down for you.

In her latest Substack post, the “The Liar’s Ball” author questions whether or not Trump crossed the line when he allegedly exaggerated claims about the worth of his properties to help get loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions approved.

Civil charges against the Trump Organization are yet to be filed, and a spokesperson for the company told her the claims James has made are baseless. The company sued the Attorney General on Jan. 17, seeking a court order to halt the long-running investigation.

And in her analysis, Ward, who has been writing about the world of real estate for more than a decade, wonders if Trump was simply playing the game like others in the business have been doing forever.

In the world of real estate, she writes, “exaggerating your net worth is completely commonplace, particularly when seeking funding or marketing. (It’s also commonplace for real estate developers to sing a different song to the IRS. Typically, their accountants write complex disclamatory cover letters explaining the discrepancies. We don’t know what Trump’s said.)”

As part of her reporting, she says she reached out to a number of bigtime developers to get their thoughts on the recently filed paperwork, and found most thought it not particularly interesting or surprising, even if some said he might have gone too far.

Still, Ward notes that the banks and financial institutions that are dealing with Trump are playing the same game.

The bankers she spoke with, she writes, were well aware of Trump’s fanciful financial statements, noting that they were “comical” and “absurd” and ultimately ended up going in the garbage — even as they loaned Trump millions, and still made money on those loans.

Ward has a history of tangling with Trump. When she painted a not-so-flattering picture of The Donald in “The Liar’s Ball,”  he responded on Twitter “Just finished reading a poorly written & very boring book on the General Motors Building by Vicky Ward. Waste of time”

Well, we think this post is worth a read.

[Substack] — Vince DiMiceli




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateDonald TrumpTrump familytrump organization

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    Lloyd's of London headquarters at Lime Street (Lloyd's of London/CC BY 2.5 - via Wikimedia Commons, iStock)
    Lloyd’s of London may exit “Inside Out” home after three decades
    Lloyd’s of London may exit “Inside Out” home after three decades
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    NYC investment sales hit multi-year peak to end 2021
    NYC investment sales hit multi-year peak to end 2021
    Tax assessments rise 9%, signaling higher bills for landlords
    Tax assessments rise 9%, signaling higher bills for landlords
    Tax assessments rise 9%, signaling higher bills for landlords
    From left: Ryan Johnson and Jeff Berens, co-founders of Culdesac, in front of a rendering of Culdesac Tempe (Culdesac, iStock)
    Startup that wants to build car-free cities raises $30M Series A
    Startup that wants to build car-free cities raises $30M Series A
    From left: Stephen Schwarzman, chairman, Blackstone; Barry Sternlicht, chief executive officer, Starwood Capital Group (Getty Images, Brookfield Asset Management/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Blackstone, Starwood to pay $1.5B for WoodSpring Suites properties
    Blackstone, Starwood to pay $1.5B for WoodSpring Suites properties
    Keith Powers, Democratic District 4 representative on the New York City Council, in front of 45 East 45th Street (Getty Images, The Roosevelt Hotel, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Local lawmakers aim to landmark shuttered Roosevelt Hotel
    Local lawmakers aim to landmark shuttered Roosevelt Hotel
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.