Condominiums and townhouses were both winners in Brooklyn last week, topping Compass’ weekly report on the borough’s signed luxury contracts.

The priciest home on the list was a 3,067-square-foot condo in Dumbo. The unit at 30 Front Street was asking $8 million, or $2,607 per square foot. It has four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a 489-square-foot terrace facing the East River.

The second most expensive unit to go into contract last week was a 5,240-square-foot carriage house in Brooklyn Heights. The three-bedroom home at 72 Poplar Street was last asking $5.95 million, or $1,136 per square foot. It has three bathrooms and four outdoor spaces.

The homes were two of the 17 contracts asking $2 million or more signed in Brooklyn from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23. Ten of those deals were for condos and seven were for townhouses.

The asking prices for last week’s homes totaled $59.3 million and had an average price per square foot of $1,425. The median asking price was $2.97 million.

The homes spent an average of 165 days on the market and were marked down an average of 3 percent from the initial asking price.