Open Menu

$8M Dumbo condo tops Brooklyn home contracts

Second priciest listing to find buyer was Brooklyn Heights three-bedroom asking $6M

New York /
Jan.January 24, 2022 02:45 PM
By Cordilia James
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

30 Front Street #30A and 72 Poplar Street (Streeteasy)

Condominiums and townhouses were both winners in Brooklyn last week, topping Compass’ weekly report on the borough’s signed luxury contracts.

The priciest home on the list was a 3,067-square-foot condo in Dumbo. The unit at 30 Front Street was asking $8 million, or $2,607 per square foot. It has four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a 489-square-foot terrace facing the East River.

The second most expensive unit to go into contract last week was a 5,240-square-foot carriage house in Brooklyn Heights. The three-bedroom home at 72 Poplar Street was last asking $5.95 million, or $1,136 per square foot. It has three bathrooms and four outdoor spaces.

Read more

The homes were two of the 17 contracts asking $2 million or more signed in Brooklyn from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23. Ten of those deals were for condos and seven were for townhouses.

The asking prices for last week’s homes totaled $59.3 million and had an average price per square foot of $1,425. The median asking price was $2.97 million.

The homes spent an average of 165 days on the market and were marked down an average of 3 percent from the initial asking price.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrooklynBrooklyn heightsdumboNYC Luxury MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    BHS CEO Bess Freedman and BHS agent Madison Sutton (BHS, iStock)
    Brown Harris Stevens adding TikTok training to its arsenal
    Brown Harris Stevens adding TikTok training to its arsenal
    From left: Bruce Blakeman, Nassau County Executive, and Laura Curran, former Nassau County Executive (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Nassau County freezes assessments after home-price surge
    Nassau County freezes assessments after home-price surge
    160 West 12th Street and 200 Amsterdam Avenue (Corcoran, SJP Properties)
    Village, UWS condos tie for Manhattan’s priciest signed contract
    Village, UWS condos tie for Manhattan’s priciest signed contract
    From left: Don Mullen, chief executive officer, Pretium Partners; Kelli Lawrence, chief executive officer, Onyx+East (Pretium Partners, Onyx+East, iStock)
    Pretium to launch $600M JV for build-to-rent development
    Pretium to launch $600M JV for build-to-rent development
    Fairfield County (iStock)
    Looking for a home in Connecticut? Good luck
    Looking for a home in Connecticut? Good luck
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.