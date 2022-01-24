Fredrik Eklund announced on Instagram that after 11 years on “Million Dollar Listing” he is quitting the hit show.

“It’s the end of an era and a new start for me,” the Bravo star and real estate agent wrote.

Eklund was the first agent on the franchise to appear regularly on both the New York and Los Angeles editions of the series. He has starred in nine seasons of “Million Dollar Listing: New York” since it premiered in 2012, and joined seasons 12 and 13 of “Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles” when his team with John Gomes announced a West Coast expansion.

Eklund said in his post that last week he told producers and executives that he is leaving.

“All of my most memorable milestones from the last decade I shared with all of you: meeting Derek, our wedding, the miscarriages, the birth of our twins and all the beautiful properties. I will always cherish that shared experience,” Eklund wrote.

He did not likely cherish all of his experiences, however: Last week People reported that Josh Altman had not spoken to Eklund, his co-star on “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,” since the Bravo show finished filming its finale months ago.

“We don’t see eye to eye on a lot of things, but especially I’m just not a fan of ordering your own trophy,” Altman told People. “I was friends with him for a long time, and I noticed many things that I let slip, that I swept under the rug, but it got to the point where now that I’m a dad, you kind of just cut people out of your life that don’t bring positive support.”

Eklund also found himself in the midst of drama with other co-stars. For example, Josh Flagg accused Eklund online and on Watch What Happens Live of spilling the news that he switched brokerage firms to Douglas Elliman before it was official.

[The U.S. Sun] — Sasha Jones