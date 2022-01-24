Open Menu

Village, UWS condos tie for Manhattan’s priciest signed contract

27 homes asking $4M and up found buyers last week

New York /
Jan.January 24, 2022 12:45 PM
By Sasha Jones
160 West 12th Street and 200 Amsterdam Avenue (Corcoran, SJP Properties)

Two condos tied for the priciest to go into contract in Manhattan last week, with both units asking $21.5 million.

One was a duplex penthouse at 160 West 12th Street and the other was apartment 37A at 200 Amsterdam Avenue.

The duplex, apartment PH2, is 3,905 square feet and includes three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a library, a terrace and floor-to-ceiling casement windows. The seller paid $16 million for the unit in December 2016.

Its downstairs includes a living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen and powder room. The library and three bedrooms are upstairs, as are the primary suite and library, which open onto a 1,081-square-foot terrace.

The unit is part of the Greenwich Lane, a five-building complex comprising 193 condos and five townhouses. Amenities in the building include a concierge, doorman, parking, fitness center, 25-meter swimming pool, golf simulator, garden, lounge and children’s playroom.

Apartment 37A at 200 Amsterdam Avenue is 5,453 square feet, which includes five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. The unit’s entertaining space opens onto a 116-foot long terrace overlooking Central Park.

The condo project at 200 Amsterdam has 112 units across 52 floors. Amenities include a concierge, fitness center, 75-foot saline pool, children’s playroom, private dining room, lounge and a pet-grooming room. Getting approval for the project was quite an undertaking for SJP Properties and Mitsui Fudosan.

The third priciest listing to go into contract last week was 14C at 115 Central Park West, asking $18.25 million. The co-op has a 30-foot living room, library and master suite with a solarium overlooking Central Park. It also features a 23-foot eat-in kitchen and a 28-foot dining room.

The Majestic, a storied Central Park West building, has a fitness center, children’s playroom, a courtyard garden, on-site management and a rooftop solarium with a herb garden and terrace overlooking Central Park.

In total, 27 contracts were signed between Jan. 17 and 23 for Manhattan homes asking $4 million and above, according to the weekly report by Olshan Realty. Sixteen were for condos, 10 were for co-ops and one was a townhouse.

The asking prices totaled $217 million. The average was $8 million and the median asking was price just under $6 million. Buyers saw a 2 percent average discount from original to last asking price. The homes spent an average of 469 days on the market.




    Tags
    donna olshanLuxury Real Estateolshan realtyResidential Real Estate

