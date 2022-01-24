Open Menu

College leases 40K sf at ex-Sears in Yonkers

SUNY Westchester Community College expanding at Cross County Center

Tri-State /
Jan.January 25, 2022 08:45 AM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
SUNY WCC President Belinda Miles and the Cross County Center in Yonkers (Great Ink Communications/Marx Realty)

SUNY WCC President Belinda Miles and the Cross County Center in Yonkers (Great Ink Communications/Marx Realty)

Sears may not be providing appliances to the next generation, but its former retail footprint could provide lessons instead.

Marx Realty announced Monday it finalized a 10-year, 40,000-square-foot lease with SUNY Westchester Community College at the Cross County Center in Yonkers. The lease marks a 30,000-square-foot expansion for WCC at the open-air shopping center.

The school previously used its limited space for classrooms and offices for professors. By increasing its real estate footprint, WCC will be able to expand to include new lab space and a design school, as well as additional degree and certification programs.

The school’s expansion takes it into the site of a former Sears location. It will occupy the third floor of the new Target building, set to open later in 2022.

A media representative on behalf of Marx Realty told The Real Deal the asking rent for the space was $65 per square foot.

Read more

WCC’s expansion comes more than a year after Target signed a 40-year, 130,000-square-foot lease at Cross County Center, which will be the retail giant’s first location in the city of Yonkers. It was the largest retail lease of the year in the tri-state area.

A rendering of the Target at Cross County Center (Great Ink Communications/Marx Realty)

A rendering of the Target at Cross County Center (Great Ink Communications/Marx Realty)

“Retailer confidence in Cross County Center is bolstered by our efforts to bring a diverse mix of tenants to the location and provide an environment designed for success well into the future,” said Jim Stifel, chief investment officer of Benenson Capital, which co-owns the 1.15-million-square-foot shopping center.

Target and WCC leases are part of a larger plan from the owners to develop a “town square” concept at the shopping center. Cross County Center brings in 14 million visitors each year.

Sears has been gutted since the retailer began bankruptcy proceedings in October 2018, since it was taken over by Transformco. As Sears stores across the U.S. close their doors, the brand’s real estate has been repurposed to serve local needs.

The former Sears at Lake Grove’s Smith Haven Mall, for instance, is soon to become the home of an outpatient facility from Stony Brook Medicine’s Clinical Practice Management.

The mall location was the second shuttered Sears purchased by Steel Equities. Newsday reported Bethpage-based real estate company has plans for a similar transformation in Garden City, where NYU Langone Health is planning on opening an ambulatory care center.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateRetailwestchester

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Meridian Capital’s Ralph Herzka with 165 Central Avenue, 198 Scholes Street, 11 Gunther Place in Brooklyn (Getty, Google Maps, Apartments)
    Meridian Capital could get exclusive on All Year’s $1B portfolio
    Meridian Capital could get exclusive on All Year’s $1B portfolio
    Southampton Town supervisor Jay Schneiderman (jayschneiderman.com, Google Maps)
    Southampton Town considers buying 40 acres
    Southampton Town considers buying 40 acres
    Alan Feldman, chief executive officer, president & chairman of the board, Resource REIT; Stephen Schwarzman, chairman, ceo & co-founder, Blackstone (Resource REIT, Getty Images, 1000 Spalding Apartment Homes)
    Blackstone to pay $3.7B for REIT in latest rental push
    Blackstone to pay $3.7B for REIT in latest rental push
    360 Kingsland Avenue in Greenpoint, Brooklyn (Google)
    Sitex Group pays $30M for Greenpoint industrial property
    Sitex Group pays $30M for Greenpoint industrial property
    (Getty)
    Intel investment in new Ohio chip plant could reach $100B
    Intel investment in new Ohio chip plant could reach $100B
    In the days after Hong Kong circulated its latest virus measures this month, several shops, bars and eateries said they would close (Geology.com, iStock)
    Hong Kong businesses struggle with fallout of city’s zero-Covid policy, supply chain woes
    Hong Kong businesses struggle with fallout of city’s zero-Covid policy, supply chain woes
    No Joke: Pete Davidson (left) and Colin Jost just purchased a Staten Island Ferry boat. (Getty)
    Floating real estate: Colin Jost, Pete Davidson buy Staten Island Ferry boat
    Floating real estate: Colin Jost, Pete Davidson buy Staten Island Ferry boat
    Vicky Ward (CNN)
    Vicky Ward breaks down New York State’s Trump investigation
    Vicky Ward breaks down New York State’s Trump investigation
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.