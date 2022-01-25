Open Menu

Lever House set for $100M redevelopment, restoration

WatermanClark, Brookfield aim to finish at landmark Midtown office in 2023

New York /
Jan.January 25, 2022 06:15 PM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Bruce Flatt and 390 Park Avenue (Brookfield Properties, Berlin Rosen, WatermanClark)

Nearly two years after Brookfield Properties and WatermanClark took control of the Lever House at 390 Park Avenue, the developers are ready to put their stamp on the building.

The developers announced on Tuesday the start of a $100 million redevelopment for the landmark office tower. The project is aimed at improving the ground-level public plaza, lobby and third-floor roof terraces.

The third floor will include a tenant-only club, which will have a lounge, restaurant and conference room.

The renovation of the building has already started and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

The project is the latest of a slew of Plaza District office redevelopments as tenants look for quality workplaces to lure employees back to their desks. According to the Wall Street Journal, Fisher Brothers recently completed a $20 million upgrade of 299 Park Avenue’s lobby.

“Lever House has always been celebrated for being ahead of its time and with this redevelopment will once again take its place as the leading boutique office experience in New York City,” said Ric Clark, co-managing partner of WatermanClark.

The building was completed in 1952 to serve as the U.S. headquarters of the Lever Brothers soap company. Some original details from the 70-year-old building will be restored, including the exterior paving, plaster ceilings, stainless steel columns and marble planter.

The public plaza and third-floor terrace will receive a new grove of birch trees and the building’s mechanical system will be upgraded.

In a nod to Lever House’s unique history, the building’s original architects Skidmore, Owings & Merrill will be the project’s lead design firm.

“Lever House is one of our crown jewels, and we are honored to steward this emblem of modernism into the future,” said Chris Cooper, a design partner at SOM.

In May 2020, a partnership between Brookfield and Philip M. “Tod” Waterman III of Waterman Interests took over the Lever House from Aby Rosen and Michael Fuchs’ RFR Holding. The two sides previously sparred in state court over an appraisal needed for a rent reset tied to the property’s ground lease.




