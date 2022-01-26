Open Menu

Madison Capital signs wellness company in Brooklyn office

Care/of to take 79K sf at Liberty Bklyn in mid-2022

New York /
Jan.January 26, 2022 04:00 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Richard Wagman, managing partner, Madison Capital (Care/of, Madison Capital, iStock)

Care/of is coming to Liberty Bklyn.

Madison Capital and Salmar Properties closed a 79,053-square-foot lease with the popular direct-to-consumer personalized wellness brand. The company’s move-in is slated for mid-2022.

Liberty Bklyn is a 1.3 million-square-foot industrial and office building in Sunset Park. Madison Capital manages the eight-story property, which includes a 3.2-acre rooftop farm and event space.

Care/of is relocating and consolidating its industrial operations from the Brooklyn Navy Yard and its offices in Manhattan to part of the sixth floor of Liberty Bklyn. The space will accommodate manufacturing, shipping, production, creative and administrative functions for the brand, which produces vitamins, supplements and powders.

James Ferrigno of Jones Lang LaSalle represented the company on the lease while Liberty Bklyn was represented by David Junik, Mark Caso, Steve Nadel and Nechama Liberow of Pinnacle Realty.

The building’s recent lease comes after Prose, a direct-to-consumer personalized hair care brand, expanded its footprint in the property from 27,681 square feet to 72,848 square feet.

The rise of remote work has put a damper on new office leases, but those seeking office space have illustrated a market-wide flight to quality.

Read more

CBRE data show 105 contracts were signed for spaces priced at or above $100 per square foot. The contract signings marked a 114 percent year-over-year jump and an 18 percent rise from a five-year average.

Tenants enticed by new developments and renovations drove the flight to quality before the onset of the pandemic, but office landlords have turned to pricey perks like state-of-the-art HVAC systems and other amenities in their plans to lure workers back.

The 10 priciest leases signed last year totaled $3.8 billion, a 20 percent increase from 2020 but still less than half of 2019’s total of $7.85 billion. The top lease went to MSG Entertainment at Vornado’s 2 Penn Plaza, with $951 million to be paid out over 20 years.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrooklynCommercial Real Estateoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Vornado co-head of real estate Glen Weiss and Sharebite President Mohsin Memon (VNO, Facebook, iStock)
    Vornado sweetening Manhattan properties with food delivery partner
    Vornado sweetening Manhattan properties with food delivery partner
    Thomas Cangemi, chief executive officer, New York Community Bank (New York Community Bank, iStock)
    Looming interest hikes prompt multifamily lending spree
    Looming interest hikes prompt multifamily lending spree
    Retailers are falling behind on their rent (Stock, Photo illustration by Priyanka Modi)
    These retailers fell behind on rent last year
    These retailers fell behind on rent last year
    Jeff Aronson (iStock, Jeff Aronson, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Centerbridge closes $2B real estate fund
    Centerbridge closes $2B real estate fund
    Adir Levitas, founder and CEO, Faropoint (Faropoint, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    An industrial “David” in a field of Goliaths
    An industrial “David” in a field of Goliaths
    Equity Group Investments chairman Sam Zell (Getty, iStock)
    Office market’s recovery will outpace retail amid “viability” questions, Zell says
    Office market’s recovery will outpace retail amid “viability” questions, Zell says
    BFC Partners managing principal Donald Capoccia and renderings of 1607 Surf Avenue on Coney Island (BFCNYC)
    BFC breaks ground on next phase of Coney Island affordable project
    BFC breaks ground on next phase of Coney Island affordable project
    (iStock)
    CRE sales hit record $809B in 2021
    CRE sales hit record $809B in 2021
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.