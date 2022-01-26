Open Menu

The Collective unloads Williamsburg dev site to avoid foreclosure

Loketch, Joyland and Meral buy 555 Broadway for $54M

New York /
Jan.January 26, 2022 03:06 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Reza Merchant and 555 Broadway (Google Maps, LinkedIn)

Bankrupt co-living company The Collective sold its Williamsburg development site for $54 million, allowing it to avoid foreclosure and even net a small amount of cash.

A joint venture of the Loketch Group, the Joyland Group and Meral Property Group bought the site at 555 Broadway. The Collective had planned to build a 500-unit apartment building there.

The co-living firm, currently under control of a receiver in the U.K., used proceeds from the sale to pay off a $49 million mortgage held by the Kalikow family’s Gamma Real Estate, which had scheduled a foreclosure auction for the property next month.

Loketch Group founder Pinny Loketch said in a statement that the “transit-oriented site … enables us to accommodate strong demand for superior-quality rental apartments in Williamsburg.”

A representative for The Collective could not be immediately reached.

The site, near Broadway Triangle, has about 330,000 buildable square feet and any qualifying project would be entitled to the Affordable New York property tax exemption.

The deal was a bit of a highwire act, as the buyers needed to move quickly so The Collective could repay Gamma before the foreclosure auction.

JLL’s Ethan Stanton, who led a team of brokers that negotiated the deal, said the tax program created a “clear pathway to build” that helped both sides close the deal in fewer than 60 days. A foundation must be laid by the program’s expiration on June 15 to qualify for the 35-year tax break; permits are in place.

Read more

The Collective, founded in 2010 by Reza Merchant, went into bankruptcy over the summer as a result of the Covid pandemic. Occupancy levels at its co-living locations dropped and the pandemic forced delays at its pipeline of projects.

The company’s net loss of 9.9 million pounds in 2019 jumped to 35.9 million in 2020, according to a report by FTI consultants, which have been appointed administrators of the company’s U.K. bankruptcy.

The Collective owns another Brooklyn development site, in Bed-Stuy. It is also facing foreclosure. 




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Co-livingforeclosuresgamma real estateWilliamsburg

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    PS 64 at 605 East 9th St and MRC’s Josh Zegen (Google Maps, LinkedIn)
    East Village’s languishing PS 64 nears foreclosure
    East Village’s languishing PS 64 nears foreclosure
    (Illustration by The Real Deal)
    More than 14K LI residents in mortgage delinquency
    More than 14K LI residents in mortgage delinquency
    From left: Gary M. Tischler, founder and managing partner, Vanbarton Group; Eugene (Gene) Kohn, chairman, KPF (Getty Images, KPF, Google Maps/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Vanbarton quietly taps KPF as NoMad tower architect
    Vanbarton quietly taps KPF as NoMad tower architect
    A rendering of 416 Metropolitan Avenue and BridgeCity Capital LLC CEO Allan Lebovits
    Williamsburg luxury rental project in motion with $73M construction loan
    Williamsburg luxury rental project in motion with $73M construction loan
    Dov Barnett (Founding Partner, Tavros Capital), Sam Charney (Principal, Charney Companies) and the Dime at 275 South 5th Williamsburg (StreetEasy, The DIME)
    In for a Dime: Williamsburg apartments asking big price tag
    In for a Dime: Williamsburg apartments asking big price tag
    432 Park Avenue, Whitney Duan and Maverick Real Estate CEO David Aviram (432 Park, LinkedIn)
    Lender suspicious of “missing” billionaire in 432 Park foreclosure
    Lender suspicious of “missing” billionaire in 432 Park foreclosure
    ’Twas a happy holiday for luxury condo sellers in Brooklyn
    ’Twas a happy holiday for luxury condo sellers in Brooklyn
    ’Twas a happy holiday for luxury condo sellers in Brooklyn
    Steve Witkoff of Witkoff Group, Len Blavatnik of Access Industries and the XI (Getty, TheXI)
    Witkoff and Access Industries buy HFZ’s languishing XI condo project
    Witkoff and Access Industries buy HFZ’s languishing XI condo project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.