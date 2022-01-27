First resale hits Extell’s Central Park Tower

Gary Barnett’s Central Park Tower has its first resale.

Apartment 46-C in the building at 217 West 57th Street has been listed for $19.85 million. Juan Carlos Gonzalez Jaramillo — a developer who splits his time between Florida and South America — bought the unit in August 2021 for $14.8 million, according to public records.

The resale is notable for a building that only commenced closings last year. The 179-unit project — known as the world’s tallest residential tower — had a projected sellout of $4 billion, making it the most expensive condominium project in New York City.

However, discounts have been prevalent at the building. An analysis by The Real Deal showed the average sale price per square foot was $5,063, compared to the $6,768 that Barnett’s Extell Development targeted in its offering plan.

The widespread discounts largely stemmed from the project’s $900 million construction loan. Barnett told TRD shortly before the financing matured in December that he was “within striking distance” of paying off the debt and willing to cut deals to close the gap.

The 3,400-square-foot apartment up for resale is on the sold-out C line. The corner unit has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half-baths, in addition to 10-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass panels that offer unobstructed views of Central Park and the surrounding city.

“There’s going to be a lucky person,” said Gladys Perez of Stephen P. Wald Real Estate Associates, who has the listing. “It’s like winning the lottery.”

A spokesperson for Extell confirmed the resale but did not provide additional comment.

The separate entry foyer leads to a 41-foot gallery, which opens into the 667-square-foot grand salon. The gourmet kitchen and breakfast room has cabinetry by Smallbone of Devizes and Miele appliances. The primary bedroom suite includes two oversized walk-in closets, a marble bathroom and open southern and eastern views.

The building’s amenities include the Central Park Club on the 100th floor, which includes a ballroom and private dining room, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, theater, wine bar and cigar lounge.