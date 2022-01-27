Open Menu

Land trust snags 100 acres in red-hot North Fork for “bargain”

Broad Cove will stay wild, thanks to an $11.5 million acquisition by Peconic Land Trust

Tri-State /
Jan.January 28, 2022 11:30 AM
By Joe Lovinger
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Peconic Land Trust President John Halsey (Peconic Land Trust, Google Maps)

Even more of the North Fork is now slated for conservation.

The Peconic Land Trust has purchased Broad Cove, a 100-acre waterfront parcel in Aquebogue, for $11.5 million. With the explosion in demand for North Fork and Hamptons homes, the unspoiled land has long been in the crosshairs of preservationists and developers alike.

The trust called the purchase a “bargain.” Its plans for the land include recreation, climate change resiliency and wildlife protection.

The seller was Andreas Weisz, whose grandfather purchased the property more than 30 years ago. “​​My grandfather always wanted to see the land preserved, what we called the duck farm. We see this as his legacy, his pride and joy,” said Weisz in a statement.

Pete Moore of the Corcoran Group and Laurence Oxman of East End Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer and seller, respectively.

While Weisz will be fulfilling his grandfather’s wishes, conservation was not a given. Weisz turned down “significantly higher offers from several reputable national resort developers,” Oxman told Riverhead Local.

Plans for a mixed-use resort on the site had already been submitted to the Town of Riverhead, and the plot is zoned for tourism or a resort campus.

Broad Cove, next to Indian Island County Park, includes 8,000 feet of shoreline and 25 acres of tidal wetlands. It’s been on the state’s radar for protection since 1992, when the first Open Space Conservation Plan noted its preservation potential.

Read more

A wave of redevelopment is bringing new high-end resorts to the largely agricultural North Fork, worrying some locals who associate such venues with the Hamptons. Even modest projects, such as a 10-home subdivision in Southold, can languish for years amid the politics of building in the low-key area.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Community Preservation FundDevelopmentlong islandnorth forkpreservationsuffolk countyThe HamptonsTri-state

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Jake Glatzer, president, acquisition, Acier Holdings and rendering of The Halo Newark (Acier Holdings, INOA ARCHITECTURE)
    Acier scores $90M loan for high-rise Newark project
    Acier scores $90M loan for high-rise Newark project
    Tyler Whitman, licensed real estate salesperson, The Whitman Team @ Triplemint; and 43 Garden Street (Corcoran, Triplemint, iStock)
    “Million Dollar Listing” star buys instead of selling
    “Million Dollar Listing” star buys instead of selling
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    East End homebuyers face tightest market ever
    East End homebuyers face tightest market ever
    Lever House set for $100M redevelopment, restoration
    Lever House set for $100M redevelopment, restoration
    Lever House set for $100M redevelopment, restoration
    BFC Partners managing principal Donald Capoccia and renderings of 1607 Surf Avenue on Coney Island (BFCNYC)
    BFC breaks ground on next phase of Coney Island affordable project
    BFC breaks ground on next phase of Coney Island affordable project
    John Arrillaga (Raymond Purpur of the Stanford Athletic Department)
    John Arrillaga, pioneering Silicon Valley developer, dead at 84
    John Arrillaga, pioneering Silicon Valley developer, dead at 84
    Southampton Town supervisor Jay Schneiderman (jayschneiderman.com, Google Maps)
    Southampton Town considers buying 40 acres
    Southampton Town considers buying 40 acres
    From left: Bruce Blakeman, Nassau County Executive, and Laura Curran, former Nassau County Executive (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Nassau County freezes assessments after home-price surge
    Nassau County freezes assessments after home-price surge
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.