This daughter of a beloved television personality is listing his home for $7 million.

Answer: Who is Compass agent Emily Trebek?

The 29-year-old agent is handling the sale of the home at 3405 Fryman Rd. in Studio City for her mother, Jean Trebek, whose husband, longtime “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek, died in November 2020, according to the Los Angeles Times. They paid $2.15 million for the 99-year-old Mediterranean-style mansion in 1991.

Nestled in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains, the 10,000 square-foot home in exclusive Fryman Estates is amid a 1.5-acre property on the edge of Wilacre Park, a 128-acre nature reserve with hiking and biking trails. The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom house comes with grand public spaces and custom amenities.

A soaring foyer with dual wraparound staircases welcomes visitors beneath a dome with painted pergolas wrapped in ivy. It has a wet bar in gold and white, a 45-foot-long movie theater with plush red carpet and matching drapes, a butler’s pantry, formal and informal dining rooms, a library with a stone fireplace and multiple balconies and verandas.

A guest house with one bedroom and one-and-a-half baths adds additional space amid expansive grounds with a rectangular swimming pool and spa, flanked by mature oak trees.

Trebek, who hosted “Jeopardy!” from 1984 to until his death from cancer, bought the house seven years after he took on the role. Each working day for 37 seasons, he commuted to Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, a drive of about 30 minutes.

The Canadian native won eight Emmys for outstanding game show host and has stars embedded on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canada’s Walk of Fame.

The Compass listing is shared between Emily Trebek and Renee Ogiens.

The TV star also owned a lakeside vacation getaway in Paso Robles, California, according to Dirt. He sold it in late 2019 for $1.3 million.

[LAT] – Dana Bartholomew