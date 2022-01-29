Open Menu

“Revolutionary” estate in Greenwich sells for $11.77M

200-year-old home was built by son of soldier who fought in war for independence

National Weekend Edition /
Jan.January 29, 2022 04:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(Bailey Roubos/DroneHub Media)


A 200-year-old Greenwich, Connecticut mansion that was built by the son of a Revolutionary War soldier has been sold for $11.77 million after spending more than two years going on and off the market.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting the home, built in 1820 by Israel Peck, Jr., whose father fought in the war for independence, was originally listed for $15.95 million back in 2019, and has been bought by an unnamed local family.

The 9,500 square-foot, seven-bedroom home, which sits on 5.12 acres of landscaped property, has six working fireplaces, red oak beamed ceilings, french doors and original antique heartwood pine floors throughout the house — along with a three-story spiral staircase in the marble-floored foyer.

Outside, there is a pool with a pool house, gardens, a tennis court, a covered living room and a cottage.

The property was sold by trained interior designer Deborah Nielsen, who purchased the home in 2002 for $8.58 million with her then-husband, Bjorn Nielsen, according to the publication, She spent the next 20 years meticulously restoring the home, spending $3 million alone on improving the grounds around the home.

The sale was brokered by Jennifer Leahy of Douglas Elliman, with the buyer represented by Joseph Barbieri of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Deborah Nielsen told the newspaper she going through a grieving process as she let go of the home she’s been in for two decades.

“Walking up and down the stairs as I’m packing, I stroke the wall like it’s a person. I talk to the walls and to the fireplace,” she said. “When you love something like that and have to leave it, it’s so bizarre.”

She added that, now that her three daughters are grown, she is downsizing to a nearby home that was built in the 1940s.

[Wall Street Journal] — Vince DiMiceli




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    GreenwichHistoric mansionResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The home features views of San Francisco Bay. (Jacob Elliott for Sotheby's International Realty)
    San Francisco’s second-most expensive apartment hits market for $30M
    San Francisco’s second-most expensive apartment hits market for $30M
    Jason Rabin and 70 Cobb Road, Water Mill, NY (Google Maps, LinkedIn)
    Southampton compound sells for $118.5M
    Southampton compound sells for $118.5M
    John Gilbert (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Rudin COO and tech chief John Gilbert to step down
    Rudin COO and tech chief John Gilbert to step down
    The cryptonaires will see you now
    The cryptonaires will see you now
    The cryptonaires will see you now
    TENNY Policy Director Martha Star and New York City Comptroller Brad Lander (NYU Wagner, New York City Comptroller)
    Last Stand: Property tax reformers recruit Lander to lawsuit
    Last Stand: Property tax reformers recruit Lander to lawsuit
    Zillow senior economist Jeff Tucker (Zillow, iStock)
    US housing market up a historic $6.9T in 2021: Zillow
    US housing market up a historic $6.9T in 2021: Zillow
    Tyler Whitman, licensed real estate salesperson, The Whitman Team @ Triplemint; and 43 Garden Street (Corcoran, Triplemint, iStock)
    “Million Dollar Listing” star buys instead of selling
    “Million Dollar Listing” star buys instead of selling
    Gary Beasley, chief executive officer and co-founder, Roofstock (Roofstock, iStock)
    Roofstock ramps up iBuying, even with tenants in place
    Roofstock ramps up iBuying, even with tenants in place
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.