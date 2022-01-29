Open Menu

Richard Gere asks $28M for longtime Westchester County estate

Movie star lists 11,600 sf Pound Ridge home on 48 acres after moving to North Salem

National Weekend Edition /
Jan.January 29, 2022 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

72-year-old actor Richard Gere and photo of property at 81 Lyndel Rd in Westchester (Getty Images, Ginnel Real Estate)

“Pretty Woman” actor Richard Gere is selling his 49-acre estate in Westchester County for $28 million.

The 72-year-old actor decided to leave his Pound Ridge compound of 36 years to start a new life in North Salem with his wife, Alejandra Silva, and their two young children, according to the New York Post. They paid $9.8 million for a seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom Georgian-style mansion there that was built in the 1930s.

Gere’s Pound Ridge property centers around a three-story Colonial home 11,600 square feet that has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, nine fireplaces and several powder rooms. He paid $1.51 million in 1986 for the property at 81 Lyndel Rd., according to property records.

In addition to the main house, it includes two large secondary residences, a shed and a six-stall barn with three cupulas. A swimming pool completes the picture.

The estate, listed last fall as a “magical country compound” 50 miles from Manhattan, comes with 4,300 acres of protected land. It has riding trails, a private lake with a sandy beach and a separate island to row to, according to the listing.

Other amenities include views of rolling hills, a hidden soccer field and mature trees throughout the property.

Muffin Dowdle with Ginnel Real Estate holds the listing.

[NYP] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ” home saleAlejandra SilvaNorth SalemPound Ridgerichard gerewestchester county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Liz Nunan, ceo, Houlihan Lawrence (Houlihan Lawrence, iStock)
    Lower Hudson Valley notched home sale growth in 2021
    Lower Hudson Valley notched home sale growth in 2021
    Young Companies President/CEO Robert Young and The Rockwell at 585 North Avenue in New Rochelle NY (Apartments.com, Young Companies)
    New Rochelle mixed-use development snags $77M loan
    New Rochelle mixed-use development snags $77M loan
    (iStock)
    Hamptons towns take sale-price rankings hit
    Hamptons towns take sale-price rankings hit
    Ex-partners’ feud stalls $140M development in Port Chester
    Ex-partners’ feud stalls $140M development in Port Chester
    Ex-partners’ feud stalls $140M development in Port Chester
    Scale’s $48M loan kicks off first phase of New Rochelle project
    Scale’s $48M loan kicks off first phase of New Rochelle project
    Scale’s $48M loan kicks off first phase of New Rochelle project
    Renaissance Westchester Hotel entrance (Marriott)
    Renaissance Westchester Hotel to shutter West Harrison property
    Renaissance Westchester Hotel to shutter West Harrison property
    RMS Companies CEO Randy Salvatore and 51 South Broadway in White Plains (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    Connecticut firm aims to replace White Plains retail with residential
    Connecticut firm aims to replace White Plains retail with residential
    Westchester County Executive George Latimer (Westchester, Getty)
    Westchester compels co-op boards to justify rejection of buyers
    Westchester compels co-op boards to justify rejection of buyers
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.