“Pretty Woman” actor Richard Gere is selling his 49-acre estate in Westchester County for $28 million.

The 72-year-old actor decided to leave his Pound Ridge compound of 36 years to start a new life in North Salem with his wife, Alejandra Silva, and their two young children, according to the New York Post. They paid $9.8 million for a seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom Georgian-style mansion there that was built in the 1930s.

Gere’s Pound Ridge property centers around a three-story Colonial home 11,600 square feet that has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, nine fireplaces and several powder rooms. He paid $1.51 million in 1986 for the property at 81 Lyndel Rd., according to property records.

In addition to the main house, it includes two large secondary residences, a shed and a six-stall barn with three cupulas. A swimming pool completes the picture.

The estate, listed last fall as a “magical country compound” 50 miles from Manhattan, comes with 4,300 acres of protected land. It has riding trails, a private lake with a sandy beach and a separate island to row to, according to the listing.

Other amenities include views of rolling hills, a hidden soccer field and mature trees throughout the property.

Muffin Dowdle with Ginnel Real Estate holds the listing.

[NYP] – Dana Bartholomew