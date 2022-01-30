Open Menu

Connecticut castle bumps asking price to $60M from $35M

The 19,000 sf castle with moat in Woodstock was built in 2010

Jan.January 30, 2022 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
450 Brickyard Road, Woodstock (Zillow)

The gaudy castle in rural northeastern Connecticut didn’t sell for $35 million. So the owners bumped up the price by almost half – to $60 million. Yes, it has a moat.

It sports inlaid wood floors, doors and woodwork from more than 25 species of hardwoods imported from around the world, according to the Norwich Bulletin. It also has period architectural doors and stained glass.

Built in 2010, the 18,777 square-foot castle at 450 Brickyard Rd. has 126-foot towers that look past a built-in moat, a 30-acre pond and 75 wooded acres, according to Zillow. The price was raised on Jan. 23 after first going on the market in early November.

Beneath its soaring spires and crenelated turrets are nine bedrooms, seven full baths, three half baths, 12 fireplaces, and an entry hall fit for a prince or princess. “Bespoke massive kitchen to delight the Queen with the latest kitchen appliances and large stone fireplace overlooking Potter Pond,” the listing states.

The 4,500 square feet bottom floor includes a living room with a fireplace and circular bar. There’s a raised stage and auditorium. Radiant heat keeps the outdoor decks and patios free of snow.

Additional features include an in-law or maid’s apartment, hydro-air heat with radiant heat in the floors, central air, pool, dock, back-up generator and a gated entry. Woodstock is about an hour’s drive north of New London and a 90-minute drive from Boston.

If $60 million might strain your wallet, you might want to look in Europe. A 20-bedroom castle in the Czech Republic that was built in the Middle Ages was listed last June for just under $5 million.

[The Bulletin] – Dana Bartholomew




