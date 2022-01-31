Open Menu

Brooklyn Heights double-duplex tops borough’s home contracts

Buyers signed 21 contracts last week for Brooklyn homes asking $2M or more

New York
Jan.January 31, 2022
By Sasha Jones
Photos of Unit 218/219 (top left, top right) at 360 Furman Street in Brooklyn Heights (bottom)

It’s a simple recipe: Pre-heat market in pricey neighborhood, combine two duplexes into mega-apartment, mix in harbor views and set listing for $8 million.

The formula worked for a Brooklyn Heights condo, which was the priciest property in the borough to go into contract last week, according to Compass’ weekly report.

Unit 218/219 at 360 Furman Street, better known as One Brooklyn Bridge Park, spans 5,040 square feet and has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Highlights include a terrace with living room access, 20-foot foyer ceilings, a large living and dining space with a wall of windows and a primary bedroom with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom.

The building’s amenities include a fitness center, a movie screening room and two landscaped courtyards. The condo is so high-end that the board has used DNA testing to catch owners whose pets poop in hallways and stairwells.

The 14-story building is a former Jehovah’s Witnesses printing plant converted into a 449-unit condo. Sales launched in early 2007, just as the housing bubble was bursting, and were halted after struggling, but the market is at full-tilt now.

Unit 19A at 30 Front Street in Dumbo, asking $5 million, was the second priciest to find a buyer last week. In a condo built in 2021, the unit spans 2,207 square feet and has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Read more

The apartment features a 136-square-foot, river-facing terrace, floor-to-ceiling windows, a primary suite with large walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom, and a concealed washer and dryer. The building’s amenities include a fitness center, 60-foot indoor lap pool and rooftop tennis court.

Overall, 21 contracts were signed last week for homes listed at $2 million or more. The 14 condo units and seven houses had a median asking price of $2.9 million. The average asking price per square foot was $1,486.

Asking prices for the 21 homes totaled $70 million. They spent an average of 167 days on the market and their prices had been reduced by an average of 1 percent.




