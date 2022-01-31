Open Menu

Divorce could force Abe Haruvi to sell stake in $200M portfolio

Arrest for alleged battery follows litigation with brother Arthur

New York /
Jan.January 31, 2022 04:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Abe Haruvi (Getty)

Abe Haruvi’s New York City real estate empire might not be his for much longer following a domestic violence arrest at his South Florida estate.

The New York Post reported police were called to the 66-year-old’s Palm Beach home Dec. 9. They reportedly found Haruvi’s wife, Giovana Stephenson, with a red mark on her chest and she claimed Haruvi “scratched and hit” her during an argument. Haruvi was charged with misdemeanor battery and Stephenson obtained a restraining order against him.

Haruvi pleaded not guilty to battery charges filed by state prosecutors. He told the Post he was “looking forward to being found innocent of all charges.”

Regardless of the outcome of the criminal case, divorce is a certainty, according to the Palm Beach attorney Stephenson hired after the domestic incident.

“A divorce will occur,” Joel Weissman told the Post. “From my client’s perspective, the marriage is not salvageable.”

The couple has a prenuptial agreement, Weissman said, which could cost Haruvi the Palm Beach mansion, $8 million and more. The alleged incident could trigger a “bad boy” clause, increasing the amount Haruvi needs to pay in a divorce. That is where his real estate holdings come into play.

Read more

Haruvi and his brother Arthur own more than 30 buildings spanning 500 apartments in New York City, a $200 million empire. But they’ve been struggling with liquidity during the pandemic, as about 40 percent of their rentals were vacant at one point. A source told the Post that Haruvi “does not have a lot of cash lying around.”

Complicating matters, the brothers have been squabbling over the portfolio.

Last year Arthur arranged to refinance a $53 million mortgage that was in default. Abe refused to sign off on it, leading Arthur to sue his brother. According to the Post, the complaint was withdrawn after the brothers settled the matter.

Abe Haruvi has kept a low profile since making some bad headlines a decade ago. In 2010, a housekeeper at the Palm Beach residence sued him and his wife, alleging she was forced to work extreme hours and was pushed and slapped by Stephenson. The lawsuit was eventually withdrawn, according to the Post.

In 2012, tenants and community activists protested at an East Village apartment complex, accusing Haruvi of giving tenants 60 days to move out. Haruvi was previously criticized for evicting rent-stabilized tenants by claiming he needed their homes for personal use.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstatecrimedivorceReal Estate Lawsuits

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    445 Fifth Avenue and Torchlight’s Daniel Heflin (Google Maps, Torchlight)
    Torchlight scores win to foreclose on Fifth Avenue retail property
    Torchlight scores win to foreclose on Fifth Avenue retail property
    Hotel Association of New York City CEO Vijay Dandapani (Getty, iStock)
    Hotels launch ad campaign after omicron sinks occupancy
    Hotels launch ad campaign after omicron sinks occupancy
    Barry Sternlicht, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Starwood Capital Group (Starwood Capital Group, LoopNet, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Extended-stay hotels a hot commodity for investors
    Extended-stay hotels a hot commodity for investors
    Mark Siffin of Maefield Development in front of 20 Times Square (Maefield Development, LoopNet, iStock)
    Maefield loses Times Square Edition
    Maefield loses Times Square Edition
    The since-demolished B.F. Darrell School circa 1930. (Tarrant County Black Historical and Genealogical Society)
    Revealed In Dallas: Forgotten all-Black school once stood on Uptown development site
    Revealed In Dallas: Forgotten all-Black school once stood on Uptown development site
    Atlanta real estate ring convicted for $21 million in fraudulent mortgage loans (iStock)
    Atlanta real estate ring convicted for $21 million in fraudulent mortgage loans
    Atlanta real estate ring convicted for $21 million in fraudulent mortgage loans
    The Staten Island Ferryboat JFK in 2020, while it was still in service. (Getty)
    Colin Jost, Pete Davidson seek city’s help in turning ferry into comedy club
    Colin Jost, Pete Davidson seek city’s help in turning ferry into comedy club
    Latest fintech unicorn offers credit-score boost to renters
    Latest fintech unicorn offers credit-score boost to renters
    Latest fintech unicorn offers credit-score boost to renters
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.