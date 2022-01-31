Melissa True is making moves. This time, to Platinum Properties.

True will join Platinum as its new sales director. In the role, she will focus on agent development and experience, as well as driving growth.

“Their core values and my belief on what our industry needs to focus on aligned before we even met. So it was a little bit of destiny,” True said. “It was like Cinderella finding her shoe. It just felt like the perfect fit.”

True has over 20 years of experience in the field. She was a founding member of Town Residential’s executive team, where she was responsible for integrated marketing, sales, research, development, retention, education and agent engagement. Town shut down its sales and leasing business in 2018.

True then went on to hold the title of senior manager of culture and careers at Douglas Elliman, where she managed relationships with agents, developed growth strategies, maintained company culture and supported managers.

The executive left Elliman in 2019 and has been consulting for the past two years.

True says she found her passion for real estate far before joining big-name players. Growing up in a real estate family, she spent her weekends showing condos and sold her first apartment when she was just 14. In her career, she has sold over $200 million in residential real estate.

“Once I fell into it, I never looked back,” True said. “I feel incredibly lucky because, even though it is hard sometimes and it takes up a lot of time and energy, It has never felt like work to me. It’s always fun.”

Platinum Properties, founded in 2005 by siblings Khashy and Dezireh Eyn, surpassed $500 million in transactions in 2021. The brokerage has more than 50 agents and over 5,000 exclusive rental listings in the residential market each year.

Platinum’s president, Teresa Stephenson, said in a statement that True “checked all the boxes.”

“Her robust experience in many sectors of luxury real estate, such as new development and resales, combined with her expertise in recruitment and talent acquisition, make her a unicorn of sorts,” Stephenson said. “All of this in one person is very hard to come by.”