Open Menu

Montauk pagoda once asking $55 million headed to foreclosure

Eli Wilner’s estate features expansive private ocean frontage and some suspect design choices

Tri-State /
Feb.February 01, 2022 05:30 PM
By Joe Lovinger
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Eli Wilner and 42 Old Montauk Hwy, Montauk (EliWilner.com, OutEast)

A Montauk mansion on the market since 2009 could finally find a buyer, but not in the way its owner has long sought.

The pagoda-style house at 42 Old Montauk Highway belongs to Eli Wilner, a framemaker whose work has ornamented art in the White House and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The estate includes 37 acres of oceanfront land, much of it undevelopable preserve, and a 485-foot private beach.

Over the years, Wilner has asked as much as $55 million (in 2016) and as little as $29 million (late 2019) for the property, but now it looks like he’ll have to settle for nothing, as a judge approved his lender’s request to foreclose on and auction his interest in the property.

New Jersey-based lender Case Real Estate Capital began its foreclosure quest in August 2018 after declaring Wilner’s $17.75 million mortgage in default. The case has since been bogged down in the court, with Wilner appealing orders granting a sale at least four times. In January 2021, he filed a Covid hardship declaration to stay the foreclosure, but the court denied the pause in June.

For over a decade, the house has bounced around among Hamptons luxury brokers, including Martha P. Gunderson and Hedgerow Exclusive Properties, but none managed to pull off a sale. One person familiar with the listing told The Real Deal the property was extremely difficult to sell because of regulations that inhibit building on the preserved land.

The mansion features a sloping blue roof and cold, white marble floors throughout both levels. Two wraparound decks open onto ocean views, but with no pool or tennis court, deep-pocketed buyers have settled elsewhere.

Read more

For now, the auction will take place on February 24, though Wilner may try to stop the clock again.

“There have been numerous legal deficiencies in the lender’s efforts here,” said Jason A. Stern, the attorney representing Wilner. “My client continues to explore all options, including further appellate review,” he said.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    foreclosuresLuxury Real EstateReal Estate LawsuitsResidential Real EstateThe HamptonsTri-state

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (iStock)
    Luxury home sales swelled in the Hamptons, Manhattan and South Florida
    Luxury home sales swelled in the Hamptons, Manhattan and South Florida
    Raphael Toledano (iStock)
    Raphael Toledano banned from NY real estate for 5 years
    Raphael Toledano banned from NY real estate for 5 years
    Buyer beware: Proptech SPAC mergers have lost their shine
    Buyer beware: Proptech SPAC mergers have lost their shine
    Buyer beware: Proptech SPAC mergers have lost their shine
    Konrad Bicher (Twitter/Konrad_Bicher, iStock)
    “Wolf of Airbnb” terrorizing landlords
    “Wolf of Airbnb” terrorizing landlords
    Photos of Unit 218/219 (top left, top right) at 360 Furman Street in Brooklyn Heights (bottom)
    Brooklyn Heights double-duplex tops borough’s home contracts
    Brooklyn Heights double-duplex tops borough’s home contracts
    151 East 58th Street and 15 East 69th Street in Manhattan (Compass, Kuper Realty/Sotheby's International Realty, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Manhattan’s luxury contracts notched a record January
    Manhattan’s luxury contracts notched a record January
    Divorce could force Abe Haruvi to sell stake in $200M portfolio
    Divorce could force Abe Haruvi to sell stake in $200M portfolio
    Divorce could force Abe Haruvi to sell stake in $200M portfolio
    445 Fifth Avenue and Torchlight’s Daniel Heflin (Google Maps, Torchlight)
    Torchlight scores win to foreclose on Fifth Avenue retail property
    Torchlight scores win to foreclose on Fifth Avenue retail property
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.