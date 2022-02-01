Open Menu

Prologis eyes massive South Bronx printing plant site

Warehouse REIT in late-stage talks to acquire former News Corp. facility in Port Morris

New York /
Feb.February 01, 2022 12:48 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

900 East 132nd Street with (L-R) Rupert Murdoch and Hamid Moghadam (Loopnet, Google Maps, Getty, Prologis)

Prologis is making a play for a huge industrial site in the South Bronx.

The warehouse REIT is in late-stage talks to buy the former News Corp. printing plant in Port Morris, sources familiar with the negotiations told The Real Deal.

The roughly 400,000-square-foot facility sits on 16 acres, about the size of the World Trade Center site. The purchase price wasn’t immediately clear, but a person familiar with the talks said Prologis plans to spend more than $600 million to acquire and develop the property.

A representative for Prologis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more

News Corp. closed the facility last year after moving its printing operations to the New York Times Company’s plant in College Point, Queens. It printed The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s and the New York Post at the Port Morris building, which opened in 2001.

The state-owned site had formerly been an MTA bus depot when Gov. George Pataki pushed the agency in 1998 to sell the property to the Empire State Development Corporation, which leases it to the Galesi Group.

In November, a group of lawmakers including Rep. Ritchie Torres called for an “environmentally conscious development” on the site and warned of “imminent public health and environmental risks” should the property be leased for last-mile warehousing.

News Corp. spent about $300 million to develop the plant, which is next to facilities for FedEx and FreshDirect.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Industrial Real Estatenews corpprologisthe Bronx

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    1065-1075 Gerard Avenue in the Bronx 
    Prana pays Related $36M in Bronx multifamily play
    Prana pays Related $36M in Bronx multifamily play
    448 East 143rd Street in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Private developer’s NYCHA project in Mott Haven lands $79M in financing
    Private developer’s NYCHA project in Mott Haven lands $79M in financing
    1159 and 1184 River Avenue with Maddd Equities' Jorge Madruga (left) and Joy Construction's Eli Weiss (right) (Credit: Google Maps)
    Maddd Equities, Joy Construction score $64M for massive Bronx project
    Maddd Equities, Joy Construction score $64M for massive Bronx project
    Land & Buildings Investment Management's Jonathan Litt and LXP Industrial Trust's T. Wilson Eglin (Land & Buildings Investment Management, LXP Industrial Trust)
    Activist investor exploring purchase of LXP Industrial Trust
    Activist investor exploring purchase of LXP Industrial Trust
    90 Greene Street, 2328 12th Avenue, and 165-15 to 165-18 88th Avenue (Google Maps)
    Columbia expansion powers mid-market deals to $245M week
    Columbia expansion powers mid-market deals to $245M week
    DH Property Holdings’ Sunset Park warehouse project (Bridge Development)
    Last-mile project, resi rentals nab biggest outer-borough loans
    Last-mile project, resi rentals nab biggest outer-borough loans
    Jonathon Yormak,founder, managing principal, East End Capital; and map of 48-02 48th Avenue in Sunnyside Queens (East End Capital, Google Maps)
    East End Capital bets on Sunnyside industrial
    East End Capital bets on Sunnyside industrial
    LEX CEO Drew Sterrett (iStock, Twitter/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Startup LEX raises $15M to “take buildings public”
    Startup LEX raises $15M to “take buildings public”
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.