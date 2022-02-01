Open Menu

Prominent real estate lawyer leaves firm he started to join Adam Leitman Bailey

Steven Wagner joins as partner, along with Bonnie Reid Berkow

New York /
Feb.February 01, 2022 08:00 AM
By Suzannah Cavanaugh
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Steven Wagner, Bonnie Reid Berkow and Adam Leitman Bailey (Wagner, Berkow & Brandt, Adam Leitman Bailey)

Steven Wagner, Bonnie Reid Berkow and Adam Leitman Bailey (Wagner, Berkow & Brandt, Adam Leitman Bailey)

Real estate attorney Steven Wagner is parting ways with the firm he founded to join the ranks of Adam Leitman Bailey.

A longtime litigator specializing in co-op and condominium law, Wagner will start today as a partner at Bailey’s firm, bringing along three members of his team at Wagner, Berkow & Brandt. Among them is Bonnie Reid Berkow, another of the firm’s founding attorneys. She will also join as a partner.

The move is a powerful merger between one of the city’s better-known real estate attorneys and most prominent real estate firms. Adam Leitman Bailey, P.C. was recently ranked a “top real estate litigator” in 2021 by Chambers & Partners. Super Lawyers, a separate rating service based on peer recognition, named Wagner to its list for 2020-2021.

Read more

“This is a firm with superb attorneys whose work is first-rate,” Wagner said. “I can’t wait to collaborate with them as colleagues — we are going to be a dream team.”

Leitman Bailey echoed Wagner’s enthusiasm, noting the two have “known each other for years and I recognize that his expertise will be a great addition here.”

Wagner founded the firm Wagner, Berkow & Brandt in 2014, after a year-plus stint at Porzio, Bromberg & Newman from 2013 to 2014. Previously, Wagner had headed the firm Wagner Davis, which he founded in 1984.

Wagner is known for handling tenant buyouts, the sale of development rights, and land use and zoning issues.

Berkow’s practice centers on complex commercial litigation and cases involving breach of contract and real estate disputes. The new partners at Leitman Bailey’s firm have worked together for 35 years.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    adam leitman baileyCommercial Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Divorce could force Abe Haruvi to sell stake in $200M portfolio
    Divorce could force Abe Haruvi to sell stake in $200M portfolio
    Divorce could force Abe Haruvi to sell stake in $200M portfolio
    Hotel Association of New York City CEO Vijay Dandapani (Getty, iStock)
    Hotels launch ad campaign after omicron sinks occupancy
    Hotels launch ad campaign after omicron sinks occupancy
    Barry Sternlicht, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Starwood Capital Group (Starwood Capital Group, LoopNet, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Extended-stay hotels a hot commodity for investors
    Extended-stay hotels a hot commodity for investors
    Mark Siffin of Maefield Development in front of 20 Times Square (Maefield Development, LoopNet, iStock)
    Maefield loses Times Square Edition
    Maefield loses Times Square Edition
    The since-demolished B.F. Darrell School circa 1930. (Tarrant County Black Historical and Genealogical Society)
    Revealed In Dallas: Forgotten all-Black school once stood on Uptown development site
    Revealed In Dallas: Forgotten all-Black school once stood on Uptown development site
    The Staten Island Ferryboat JFK in 2020, while it was still in service. (Getty)
    Colin Jost, Pete Davidson seek city’s help in turning ferry into comedy club
    Colin Jost, Pete Davidson seek city’s help in turning ferry into comedy club
    Latest fintech unicorn offers credit-score boost to renters
    Latest fintech unicorn offers credit-score boost to renters
    Latest fintech unicorn offers credit-score boost to renters
    Jonathon Yormak,founder, managing principal, East End Capital; and map of 48-02 48th Avenue in Sunnyside Queens (East End Capital, Google Maps)
    East End Capital bets on Sunnyside industrial
    East End Capital bets on Sunnyside industrial
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.