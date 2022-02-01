Real estate attorney Steven Wagner is parting ways with the firm he founded to join the ranks of Adam Leitman Bailey.

A longtime litigator specializing in co-op and condominium law, Wagner will start today as a partner at Bailey’s firm, bringing along three members of his team at Wagner, Berkow & Brandt. Among them is Bonnie Reid Berkow, another of the firm’s founding attorneys. She will also join as a partner.

The move is a powerful merger between one of the city’s better-known real estate attorneys and most prominent real estate firms. Adam Leitman Bailey, P.C. was recently ranked a “top real estate litigator” in 2021 by Chambers & Partners. Super Lawyers, a separate rating service based on peer recognition, named Wagner to its list for 2020-2021.

“This is a firm with superb attorneys whose work is first-rate,” Wagner said. “I can’t wait to collaborate with them as colleagues — we are going to be a dream team.”

Leitman Bailey echoed Wagner’s enthusiasm, noting the two have “known each other for years and I recognize that his expertise will be a great addition here.”

Wagner founded the firm Wagner, Berkow & Brandt in 2014, after a year-plus stint at Porzio, Bromberg & Newman from 2013 to 2014. Previously, Wagner had headed the firm Wagner Davis, which he founded in 1984.

Wagner is known for handling tenant buyouts, the sale of development rights, and land use and zoning issues.

Berkow’s practice centers on complex commercial litigation and cases involving breach of contract and real estate disputes. The new partners at Leitman Bailey’s firm have worked together for 35 years.