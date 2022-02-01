Open Menu

Rising tide of boat sales leads to consolidation in marina sector

Centerbridge Partners spends $400M to buy Westrec Marinas, combine with competitor Suntex Marinas

National /
Feb.February 01, 2022 04:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Bryan Redmond, chief executive officer, Suntex Marinas (Suntex Marinas, Westrec Marinas, iStock)

Rising boat sales during the pandemic have resulted in a wave of profits for marina operators, and now one player is shoring up a dominant position in the commercial real estate subsector.

Private equity firm Centerbridge Partners, owner of Suntex Marinas, the second-largest marina operator in the U.S., is paying approximately $400 million to acquire the third-largest, Westrec Marinas, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Valued at $2.5 billion, the combined companies will boast more than 50 marinas, according to the publication.

Mergers and acquisitions have been common in the marina business in recent years. In 2020, real estate investment trust Sun Communities acquired Safe Harbor Marinas, which will remain the largest marina owner in the U.S. even after the consolidation of its two top rivals. Centerbridge became Suntex’s largest shareholder in a recapitalization last year.

The National Marine Manufacturers Association reported annual sales of boats, marine products and services hit $49.3 billion in 2020, a 14 percent increase from 2019. Powerboat sales in 2021 were expected to exceed 300,000 for the second straight year.

“People who were [boating] some of the time are doing it more, and others are doing it for the first time,” Billy Rahm, Centerbridge senior managing director, told the Journal.

Another benefit to marina owners came in 2019, when the IRS ruled that fees paid for boat slips and storage could be counted as real estate rents, bestowing real estate investment trusts with tax benefits akin to those on other types of commercial properties.

While the marina sector is benefiting from people turning to boating as a hobby or socializing activity during the pandemic, there are still risks lurking in the water. Inflation could increase labor costs associated with marinas, such as dockhands and maintenance crews. Climate change is also a concern for the entire boating industry; Centerbridge has started investing in storage locations at higher elevations, according to the Journal.

Still, the sector could be poised for further consolidation. Centerbridge estimates there are about 11,000 marinas in the U.S., the majority of which are owned individually.

Read more

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateMarinas

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Ralf Wenzel, chief executive officer, Jokr (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Delivery startup Jokr eyeing New York operations sale
    Delivery startup Jokr eyeing New York operations sale
    Buyer beware: Proptech SPAC mergers have lost their shine
    Buyer beware: Proptech SPAC mergers have lost their shine
    Buyer beware: Proptech SPAC mergers have lost their shine
    Land & Buildings Investment Management's Jonathan Litt and LXP Industrial Trust's T. Wilson Eglin (Land & Buildings Investment Management, LXP Industrial Trust)
    Activist investor exploring purchase of LXP Industrial Trust
    Activist investor exploring purchase of LXP Industrial Trust
    Steven Wagner, Bonnie Reid Berkow and Adam Leitman Bailey (Wagner, Berkow & Brandt, Adam Leitman Bailey)
    Prominent real estate lawyer leaves firm he started to join Adam Leitman Bailey
    Prominent real estate lawyer leaves firm he started to join Adam Leitman Bailey
    Divorce could force Abe Haruvi to sell stake in $200M portfolio
    Divorce could force Abe Haruvi to sell stake in $200M portfolio
    Divorce could force Abe Haruvi to sell stake in $200M portfolio
    Hotel Association of New York City CEO Vijay Dandapani (Getty, iStock)
    Hotels launch ad campaign after omicron sinks occupancy
    Hotels launch ad campaign after omicron sinks occupancy
    Barry Sternlicht, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Starwood Capital Group (Starwood Capital Group, LoopNet, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Extended-stay hotels a hot commodity for investors
    Extended-stay hotels a hot commodity for investors
    Mark Siffin of Maefield Development in front of 20 Times Square (Maefield Development, LoopNet, iStock)
    Maefield loses Times Square Edition
    Maefield loses Times Square Edition
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.