Open Menu

Gucci’s Soho location sold to offshore buyer for $130M

Pearlmark sells 375 West Broadway amid retail resurgence

New York /
Feb.February 02, 2022 03:30 PM
By Joe Lovinger
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Andrew Scandalios, senior managing director, new york co-office head, JLL (JLL, Google Maps)

Nothing’s cheap at Gucci, but now we know how much it would cost to buy the building that its Soho location calls home.

Pearlmark, a Chicago-based real estate investor, sold 375 West Broadway for $130 million. The building houses a 10,000-square-foot Gucci store on the ground floor beneath 60,000 square feet of office space.

The buyer was identified as an offshore family office advised by Macquarie Asset Management. A JLL team led by Andrew Scandalios and David Giancola represented Pearlmark.

The building is fully leased, with a weighted average lease term of less than five years. Block, the conglomerate of digital payment company Cash App, music streaming app TIDAL and crypto platform TBD54566975, holds the offices, spread across the top four floors.

Read more

“Investors and tenants seek differentiated product, and SoHo’s vibrant neighborhood dynamic will continue to bolster property fundamentals and ensure the submarket’s outperformance,” Giancola said.

Real Estate Equities bought the building for $81 million in 2013, when it housed an Anthropologie. They sold it a year later to Pearlmark for $118.9 million.

Retail foot traffic in Soho ticked back to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2021, according to data from Placer.ai. The platform shows just over 144,000 visits to area retail locations in December 2021, 101 percent of the levels recorded in December 2019.

However, Manhattan’s retail recovery has proved uneven.

Upscale brands in recent months opened outposts away from the traditional Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue shopping hubs, the New York Post reported in October. Companies looking to take advantage of lesser retail rents and the opportunity to pivot from e-commerce to physical retail turned to locations in Soho and the Meatpacking District.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateRetail Real Estatesoho

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Pure co-founders Mike Catalano and Joe Polverari (PUREpm)
    Single-family management platform Pure raises $50M
    Single-family management platform Pure raises $50M
    Rick Gropper, principal, Camber Property Group in front of 579 Blake Avenue in Brooklyn (Camber Property Group, LoopNet, iStock)
    Camber Property Group buys East NY portfolio for $107.5M
    Camber Property Group buys East NY portfolio for $107.5M
    Hudson Realty Capital Co-founder David Loo and RXR Realty President Michael Maturo team up (HudsonCap, LinkedIn)
    RXR launches joint venture with Hudson Realty Capital
    RXR launches joint venture with Hudson Realty Capital
    Bryan Redmond, chief executive officer, Suntex Marinas (Suntex Marinas, Westrec Marinas, iStock)
    Rising tide of boat sales leads to consolidation in marina sector
    Rising tide of boat sales leads to consolidation in marina sector
    Ralf Wenzel, chief executive officer, Jokr (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Delivery startup Jokr eyeing New York operations sale
    Delivery startup Jokr eyeing New York operations sale
    Buyer beware: Proptech SPAC mergers have lost their shine
    Buyer beware: Proptech SPAC mergers have lost their shine
    Buyer beware: Proptech SPAC mergers have lost their shine
    Land & Buildings Investment Management's Jonathan Litt and LXP Industrial Trust's T. Wilson Eglin (Land & Buildings Investment Management, LXP Industrial Trust)
    Activist investor exploring purchase of LXP Industrial Trust
    Activist investor exploring purchase of LXP Industrial Trust
    Steven Wagner, Bonnie Reid Berkow and Adam Leitman Bailey (Wagner, Berkow & Brandt, Adam Leitman Bailey)
    Prominent real estate lawyer leaves firm he started to join Adam Leitman Bailey
    Prominent real estate lawyer leaves firm he started to join Adam Leitman Bailey
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.