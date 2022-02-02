Open Menu

Investor sells at 443 Greenwich for $16.5M

Artis Ventures founder Stuart Peterson moving to WV townhouse

New York /
Feb.February 02, 2022 11:55 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Stuart Peterson, founder, Artis Ventures (Artis Ventures, 443greenwich.com)

Celebrity mainstay 443 Greenwich Street notched its latest trade in a slew of deals.

Venture capitalist Stuart Peterson and his wife sold their unit at the luxury Tribeca building for their $16.5 million asing price, the New York Post reported. The buyer’s identity wasn’t immediately clear, but property records show the unit sold was 2H.

Peterson — the founder and senior partner of Artis Ventures — is ditching a four-bedroom, four-plus bathroom unit of more than 3,900 square feet. Sotheby’s Juliette Janssens and Allison Koffman served as the listing brokers and also helped represent the buyers, along with a Douglas Elliman team including Ellis Bachman, Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes.

MetroLoft Management’s 443 Greenwich has a number of celebrities as tenants, both past and present, including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lawrence and Harry Styles. Amenities at the eight-story, 53-unit luxury building include a pool, gym, sauna, steam room, playroom and roof deck.

Last month, Justin Timberlake sold his 5,400-square-foot apartment at the building for $29 million in an off-market deal. Timberlake and his wife, actress Jessical Biel, bought the home for $20.2 million in March 2017. The buyer’s identity was shielded behind Menemshovitz NY Realty, a corporation registered in Delaware.

Read more

In November, Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton sold his penthouse unit for $49.5 million. Hamilton initially bought the unit from developer Nathan Berman in 2017 for slightly under $44 million. As is almost customary at the building, the buyer’s identity was shielded by a shell company.

As for the Petersons, they aren’t going far.

According to the Post, the couple is set to move to a West Village townhouse at 278 West 11th Street, where they recently finished millions of dollars worth of renovations. The couple paid $27.5 million for the home in 2016, which was previously owned by Rupert Murdoch for a brief time.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    443 greenwich streetLuxury Real EstateResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Pure co-founders Mike Catalano and Joe Polverari (PUREpm)
    Single-family management platform Pure raises $50M
    Single-family management platform Pure raises $50M
    Pam Liebman, president and CEO, Corcoran Group, in front of 111 West 57th Street (Corcoran Group, 111W57.com, iStock)
    Corcoran is taking over sales at 111 West 57th Street
    Corcoran is taking over sales at 111 West 57th Street
    Interior of 75 Park Lane in Jersey City (China Construction America)
    $5.7M condo sale smashes Jersey City record
    $5.7M condo sale smashes Jersey City record
    Eli Wilner and 42 Old Montauk Hwy, Montauk (EliWilner.com, OutEast)
    Montauk pagoda once asking $55M headed to foreclosure
    Montauk pagoda once asking $55M headed to foreclosure
    (iStock)
    Luxury home sales swelled in the Hamptons, Manhattan and South Florida
    Luxury home sales swelled in the Hamptons, Manhattan and South Florida
    Raphael Toledano (iStock)
    Raphael Toledano banned from NY real estate for 5 years
    Raphael Toledano banned from NY real estate for 5 years
    Buyer beware: Proptech SPAC mergers have lost their shine
    Buyer beware: Proptech SPAC mergers have lost their shine
    Buyer beware: Proptech SPAC mergers have lost their shine
    Photos of Unit 218/219 (top left, top right) at 360 Furman Street in Brooklyn Heights (bottom)
    Brooklyn Heights double-duplex tops borough’s home contracts
    Brooklyn Heights double-duplex tops borough’s home contracts
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.