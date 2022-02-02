Celebrity mainstay 443 Greenwich Street notched its latest trade in a slew of deals.

Venture capitalist Stuart Peterson and his wife sold their unit at the luxury Tribeca building for their $16.5 million asing price, the New York Post reported. The buyer’s identity wasn’t immediately clear, but property records show the unit sold was 2H.

Peterson — the founder and senior partner of Artis Ventures — is ditching a four-bedroom, four-plus bathroom unit of more than 3,900 square feet. Sotheby’s Juliette Janssens and Allison Koffman served as the listing brokers and also helped represent the buyers, along with a Douglas Elliman team including Ellis Bachman, Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes.

MetroLoft Management’s 443 Greenwich has a number of celebrities as tenants, both past and present, including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lawrence and Harry Styles. Amenities at the eight-story, 53-unit luxury building include a pool, gym, sauna, steam room, playroom and roof deck.

Last month, Justin Timberlake sold his 5,400-square-foot apartment at the building for $29 million in an off-market deal. Timberlake and his wife, actress Jessical Biel, bought the home for $20.2 million in March 2017. The buyer’s identity was shielded behind Menemshovitz NY Realty, a corporation registered in Delaware.

In November, Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton sold his penthouse unit for $49.5 million. Hamilton initially bought the unit from developer Nathan Berman in 2017 for slightly under $44 million. As is almost customary at the building, the buyer’s identity was shielded by a shell company.

As for the Petersons, they aren’t going far.

According to the Post, the couple is set to move to a West Village townhouse at 278 West 11th Street, where they recently finished millions of dollars worth of renovations. The couple paid $27.5 million for the home in 2016, which was previously owned by Rupert Murdoch for a brief time.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner