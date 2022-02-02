McKenzie Ryan is joining Douglas Elliman.

The move comes after Ryan’s five-year stint at Compass, where she transacted over $45 million worth of deals in the past year.

Ryan specializes in both resale and new development in the luxury condo and townhouse sectors. The broker is also known for her social media leverage for closing deals IRL.

In the last year, Ryan’s use of social media to market and sell her client’s properties spurred $10.6 million in transacted volume from Instagram alone, where she counts more than 57,000 followers. Her listings spent an average of 18 days on the market and 66.7 percent of her listings sold above the asking price.

In an interview with The Real Deal, Ryan pointed to Douglas Elliman’s specialization in luxury real estate as part of the reason for her move.

“Truly, when I say our visions are aligned, I knew immediately after my first meeting with Douglas Elliman that this was going to be my new home,” Ryan said.

Ryan said she sold all her properties last year, setting her up for the move.

“Timing, sometimes, it just really comes together perfectly,” Ryan said.

In 2019, Forbes named Ryan the top New York Power Broker, making her the youngest-ever broker to earn the title.

“McKenzie is one to watch. Not only is she highly regarded in the industry for her impeccable work ethic, but she is also a branding and marketing machine,” Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman, said in a statement. “We are confident she will thrive with us at Elliman.”

Prior to her real estate career, Ryan was a decorated national athlete training for the Olympics as a top-tier rhythmic gymnast and classical ballerina.

Ryan was born and raised in New York, where she began selling real estate while attending high school at Horace Mann. Her summers included stints with companies in different real estate sectors, such as developers and brokerages.

“My early start means that I also built my business brick by brick,” Ryan said. “That’s probably what I’ll always be most proud of. Just knowing that I’ve done it entirely on my own and from scratch.”