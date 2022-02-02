Open Menu

Park Slope luxury rental scores $55M bridge loan

Ranco Capital’s Deermar Residences brings 72 units to Brooklyn

New York /
Feb.February 02, 2022 03:01 PM
By Joe Lovinger
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rendering of Deermar Residences (BridgeCity Capital)

Rendering of Deermar Residences (BridgeCity Capital)

It’s all systems go at Ranco Capital’s rental project in Park Slope.

The developer scored a $55 million bridge loan from BridgeCity Capital on Jan. 28 for the luxury building, dubbed Deermar Residences. The loan, which refinances $39.1 million in construction funding from Bank Leumi, will help Ranco buy back capital from investors while it leases up, according to Moishe Loketch, BridgeCity’s director of business development.

Renderings and marketing materials show a sleek building with 72 units spanning 11 stories. There will be a rooftop dog run, a community facility and an indoor garden with trees and ivy. DoorDash has leased the 3,755-square-foot retail space on the ground floor.

Ranco has a handful of mid-size multifamily buildings in the pipeline across Brooklyn, including 199 Montrose Avenue in Williamsburg and 2045 Ocean Avenue In Midwood.

The Deermar replaced a family counseling facility and the Barbara Blum Residence, which provided supportive housing to teens. Ranco acquired the two buildings for $15.5 million in 2018.

Read more

Ranco designed the units as condos, but pivoted to rentals to take advantage of surging rents in the city.

BridgeCity is a Brooklyn-based lender led by Allan Lebovits. It has previously lent to Ranco on projects including the 123-unit luxury rental development at 416 Metropolitan Avenue in Williamsburg.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentReal Estate FinanceResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    With a cooling trade war, stocks perform well, including real estate. (Credit: iStock)
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    416 West 25th Street and Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    Pure co-founders Mike Catalano and Joe Polverari (PUREpm)
    Single-family management platform Pure raises $50M
    Single-family management platform Pure raises $50M
    Stuart Peterson, founder, Artis Ventures (Artis Ventures, 443greenwich.com)
    Investor sells at 443 Greenwich for $16.5M
    Investor sells at 443 Greenwich for $16.5M
    Pam Liebman, president and CEO, Corcoran Group, in front of 111 West 57th Street (Corcoran Group, 111W57.com, iStock)
    Corcoran is taking over sales at 111 West 57th Street
    Corcoran is taking over sales at 111 West 57th Street
    Interior of 75 Park Lane in Jersey City (China Construction America)
    $5.7M condo sale smashes Jersey City record
    $5.7M condo sale smashes Jersey City record
    Eli Wilner and 42 Old Montauk Hwy, Montauk (EliWilner.com, OutEast)
    Montauk pagoda once asking $55M headed to foreclosure
    Montauk pagoda once asking $55M headed to foreclosure
    New Kings of New York
    Order now: “The New Kings of New York,” a book about the city’s real estate’s transformation
    Order now: “The New Kings of New York,” a book about the city’s real estate’s transformation
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.