Erin Boisson Aries leaves Christie’s for Douglas Elliman

The first hire at Christie’s NYC brokerage exits amid an ownership change

Feb.February 03, 2022 02:07 PM
By Sasha Jones
Erin Boisson Aries (Douglas Elliman, iStock)

A top-performing agent is leaving Christie’s International Real Estate amid a series of changes at the brokerage.

Erin Boisson Aries, who was the first broker hired in Christie’s expansion to New York City in 2018, is bringing her eight-agent team to Douglas Elliman.

It’s a return to Elliman for Aries, who started her career there before a stint at Corcoran followed by a decade at Brown Harris Stevens, where she became the firm’s top-producing agent, closing over $450 million in business in her last year.

Christie’s first NYC brokerage hire is Erin Boisson Aries from BHS

In four years at Christie’s, Aries’ team transacted over $1 billion in real estate. Its work included advising clients firm-wide on real estate holdings in New York City and beyond, including in Los Angeles, Chicago and Miami as well as global markets such as London, Hong Kong and Dubai.

The team transacted over $170 million in 2021.

Aries and her team have sold penthouses at new developments including 15 Central Park West, 67 Vestry, 443 Greenwich Avenue, One Beacon Court and Sky Garage Condominium. The team most recently represented Flag Luxury Group’s Ritz-Carlton Residences in NoMad and JHSF’s Fasano Fifth Avenue.

Aries told The Real Deal that her return to Elliman “just seemed like the perfect move,” and that she hopes to grow her team to between 10 and 12 people.

“I have followed Erin’s career for years and have always wanted to work with her and her team,” Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty, said in a statement. “She is a force in Manhattan.”

“It feels like coming home,” Aries added.

Aries’ arrival at Christie’s then-emerging New York City operation came shortly after the company ended its affiliation with Brown Harris Stevens to launch its own real estate office in the city. Her recent move similarly comes amid structural changes, this time with Christie’s changing ownership.

Last month, Chicago-based @properties sold Christie’s New York City brokerage to BHS, following @properties’ November purchase of the Christie’s brand and network.

The brand’s recent moves align with its larger goal of supporting independent firms while growing its global affiliate network.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Douglas EllimanNYC BrokersResidential Real Estate

